Which nut has more protein than eggs and increases muscles?

Regular exercise contributes to muscle building (illustrative image infobay)

Muscles This is a term that is often heard among people who exercise because this is what they want to increase in their daily routine.

However, many times exercise is not enough to achieve this because the body needs other elements that exercise promotes. muscle growthMainly an important element, protein, And muscle mass is the term that is used to refer to the so-called muscle density, in other words, The shape that our muscles keep in the body,

This is important to know because although we all have muscles that allow us to move, they vary in size according to people’s habits The more you have the better it is usually,

Many people may think that just exercising is enough increase muscle mass, However, in reality, this must always be accompanied by an adequate intake of protein, the nutrient from which muscles are built and which is essential for their growth.

In this sense, if you do not consume it Adequate amount of protein No matter how much exercise you do every day, you won’t see your muscles grow.

If protein is not consumed then the expected results of exercise will not be achieved (illustrative image infobay)

That is why if you want to increase your muscles, it is advisable to consume foods rich in proteins, among which foods of animal origin are always distinguished, such as red meat, chicken, fish. And eggs.

And while these are undoubtedly some of the best sources of protein, especially in the case of eggs, the truth is that there are also important sources of protein of plant origin that can go unnoticed in your diet and are among the best with these characteristics. Are one of the food items. are delicious Almond,

medical news today Note that almonds are rich in a variety of nutrients and minerals Calcium, Magnesium, Manganese, Copper, Vitamin K and Protein of which it offers 20 grams per 100 grams, These nuts are an excellent source of essential amino acids.

proteinAn important macronutrient, it is essential in the diet and plays a vital role in many body functions. This is especially important for muscle development Contributes to the repair and maintenance of muscle tissue,

This dry fruit is known for its vital nutrients (pixels)

Health researchers recommend that people who focus on increasing their muscle mass consume More than two grams of protein for every kilogram of your body weight,

In this regard, according to its nutritional information, it is found that a handful of almonds contains more protein than an egg, but apart from this it also contains manganese and copper minerals which provide energy.

Apart from their high amount of protein, almonds are also special for their High content of Vitamin E, An essential antioxidant, just 30 grams provides 63% of the recommended daily intake. Likewise, they also have anti inflammatory properties,

The abundance of fiber helps in this Improves intestinal transit, It is important to note that 10 to 15% of the calories present in almonds are not absorbed by the body.

apart from eating a handful a day Another way to consume almonds to get its benefits is this. smoothie formFor which we give you the following recipe.

These nutrients, along with carbohydrates, provide energy for better performance and healthy fats, which also help promote better recovery from muscle wear and tear.

Material:

-1/2 banana

-1/2 Greek yogurt

-a handful of almonds

-Vanilla

For prepare All you need to do is mix all the ingredients in a blender or mixer.

Delicious protein shake made with bananas and nuts, ideal for after training – (Illustrative Image Infobae).

it is recommended split intakeHalf a glass before exercise for better performance and half a glass after for better performance Better muscle repair. It is worth noting that the amount of calories in this smoothie can be high. It is only recommended for people who do physical activity,