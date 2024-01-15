MLB breaks agreement with all international leagues

We’re just days away from starting the new season major League Baseball with inauguration day 2024, Another campaign comes to us to give emotions to all the fans of this amazing game globally. However, in recent hours, news has been released that has caused concern for MLB fans around the world.

Your agreements are public information mlb With various international leagues. countries like South Korea, taiwan, Mexico and by CubaHave very close relations with the Commissioner’s Office, Rob Manfred, and very directly with some Las Mayores franchises. However, everything seems to point to what has been said “Business Peace” it ended.





You may be interested in: Official: New York Yankees award Spencer Jones

MLB breaks deal with International League

This news was spread by Japanese media Nikkan SportsThe longest running newspaper in the above mentioned Asian country. At the beginning of their press article they indicate that, On the 25th, it was announced that MLB strictly prohibits rookie negotiations and informed MLB teams that it was ending its relationships with professional league teams and players in other countries (South Korea, Taiwan, Mexico), including NPB. Will give.,

Simply put, employed by someone major League BaseballHe will be banned from exchanging information, directly or indirectly, with players in the professional leagues of those countries. This is undoubtedly worrying as it will significantly impact the exchange of knowledge between the two tournaments.

You may be interested in: Official: MLB opens investigation into Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara case

Although the reason is unclear, Japanese media state that the biggest reason is the recognition of the players. NPB to a greater extent than mlb, «Last low season, shohei ohtani transferred to los angeles dodgers for 10 years for a total of $700 million. yoshinobu yamamoto He also signed a 12-year contract worth $325 million. There are also a growing number of other guys who want to go to the Major Leagues in the future. It appears MLB sent the notice to ensure fairness and compliance with rules in the heated acquisition talks., reads the press release,

The consequences of this decision will be felt immediately across several Major League franchises. examples like Hideki Matsuiwho is a consultant new York Yankees and provided guidance yomiuri giants in the current low season, or hideo nomoadvisor to San Diego Padres, who also trained in Japan. Both will have to obtain permits directly mlb To continue its agreements in NPB.

For more information follow our official WhatsApp channel