‘Avatar’ stars Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet mesmerize in amazing underwater photos

Zoe Saldana (right), Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet (left) were photographed by Christie Lee Rogers.

The women of “Avatar: The Way of Water” — Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet — have reunited for a good cause.

The film’s director, James Cameron, and Disney commissioned underwater photographer Christy Lee Rogers to photograph the actresses for The Nature Conservancy’s global Keep Our Oceans Amazing campaign.

Draped in purple and blue flowing dresses, the famous trio kept their eyes closed in the colorful scene like a painting, which also included photos of them all in pairs and solo.

The trio was photographed by Christy Lee Rogers. christie lee rogers

Kate Winslet. christie lee rogers

Cameron, a long-time supporter of ocean conservation, said in a statement: “I have long been a fan of Christie’s art and began collecting her works several years ago. His unique style of shooting his subjects underwater naturally led me to suggest doing a special shoot with our cast.

The artworks are available to purchase through Fraser Scott at A Gallery Artists Ltd. One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the sale of the art will go to TNC and help protect our oceans.

“The Way of Water” premieres in 2022, more than a decade later than the original “Avatar” film in 2009.

Zoe Saldana. christie lee rogers

The latest installment grossed $2.3 billion at the worldwide box office and is the third highest-grossing film of all time. The first film earned the No. 1 spot on that list by grossing $2.9 billion worldwide.

Saldana, 45, Weaver, 74, and Winslet, 48, likely relied on their “Way of Water” training for the TNC photo shoot. Cameron hired “the world’s best breath-hold experts” before the film because he filmed in large water tanks so that his scenes would not look fake.

“I’m very competitive, but we had an Oscar-winning actress in our cast who worked for seven minutes,” Saldana told The New York Times about Winslet in November 2022. This is a major accomplishment, you guys.”

Saldana (left) and Winslet. christie lee rogers

“Five minutes is a long time,” Cameron said. “Sigourney scored six and a half.”

Weaver claimed she surprised her expert with her breathlessness, adding, “He got rid of his mammalian instincts by saying, ‘Oh my God, my face is in the water.’ So you spend several minutes bringing your body back to that element and letting those ground-person feelings dissolve.











