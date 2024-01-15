The Masonic Upper Chamber expels the Grand Master of the Cuban lodge

Mario Alberto Urquia CarreñoThe Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Cuba was expelled from the semiannual session of the Upper House held in Havana this Sunday due to tensions in the organization. 19 thousand dollars stolen from this manager’s office,

“Stay away from the thief, the usurer, the scoundrel, the traitor.”Those were the slogans which the representatives of more than three hundred lodges in the country shouted at the Grand Master, who was illegal in his position of presiding over the said meeting, because, on January 25, he Expelled by the Supreme Council of Degree 33 for the Republic of Cuba,

There is a treaty of peace and friendship between this Supreme and the Grand Lodge, by virtue of which, if a Mason is sanctioned or expelled in one of these matters, the other party must abide by the same sanction.

digital portal Cubanet Those who had access to a witness account of the events reported that their source, who requested anonymity, told them that “the Grand Master refused to leave the room, but despite the almost unanimous demand of the lodge representatives The reason he had to do this was that there was a lot of anger accumulated over the actions of the Grand Master. He came out saying that he would call the Registry of Associations (of the Ministry of Justice) to complain, but he has no authority here.

Furthermore, he assured them that “something like this had never happened in Cuban Freemasonry, neither the painful consequences of a robbery, nor the blatant intervention of State Security, nor the expulsion of an Acting Grand Master. “Today is a day of shame, the day when Cuban Masons demonstrate our autonomy and integrity.”

In a statement regarding the theft of $19,000, while the money was in his custody, belonging to the Lanco National Masonic Asylum, the Grand Master detailed the chronology of events, denied that he would resign his position and expressed his dissatisfaction. Expressed. The procedure that was adopted at the extraordinary meeting of the Board of Trustees in which this issue was addressed.

However, by order of the Grand Master, 29 masons were sent to court and, therefore, suspended from their Masonic rights until trial. from them, Sovereign Grand Commander of the Supreme Council of the 33rd Degree, José Ramón Viñas AlonsoOnly to inform the Freemason community about the theft of money, which came from donations from brothers inside and outside the island. His trial was suspended due to lack of evidence.

Former Grand Master, Ernesto Zamora After the departure of Urquia Carreño he took over the presidency of the session of the upper house and from January 25 to today all decisions signed by him were challenged, including those in which he referred to the court those who faced him.