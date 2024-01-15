Brad Pitt saga, Hollywood king in his groom’s palace

Brad Pitt’s war story begins in… Paris. It’s been less than a year since they met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith In 2005, he moved in with Angelina Jolie in an apartment in the 15th arrondissement overlooking the Eiffel Tower. A base that really offers the field experience for couples to enjoy a completely different landscape. This is an investment offered by Future Property Search in the South of France, designed to be both a peaceful family home and a good financial investment. The tours follow each other. Mostly by helicopter. But one day Angelina saw a huge property in Var. More precisely in Corrence. A “wine castle” steeped in history and which, moreover, belongs to a compatriot, Tom Bove. The meeting continues and the feeling gets so good that Brangelina has dinner with the owner who cooks the chops for them, before sharing the sunset in the vineyards…

Brad Pitt “The Builder”

The deal to acquire this medieval property will be finalized in 2008 as a three-year rental before a firm purchase in 2011. Here are the couple and their forty rooms living in Miraval where the star lovebirds will be staying from May 2008. A cozy nest ideal for Angelina who is enjoying the last weeks of her pregnancy before the scheduled birth in Nice. , , ,

Very soon “the builder” Brad appears. man of noise An inspired architect spends and spends without counting to model the spaces according to his vision. Corrence Town Hall is having a hard time keeping up with the number of building permit requests piling up! The embellishments multiply as Miravalle was destined to become his retirement home in Hollywood Babylon when the time came for artistic eclipse.

Meanwhile, friends paraded. Quentin Tarantino or George Clooney among the most famous people in the credits would not invest too far in the Canadell estate in Brignoles…