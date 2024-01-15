Jose Abreu promoted Yordan Alvarez to the Houston Astros.

jose abreu promoted the first race of Houston Astros,

This Monday night, March 25, the team Houston Astros head to selected branch triple A of minor league, Sugar Land Space Cowboy, Playground Minute Maid Park It serves as a venue for two exhibition matches between the two teams.

There will be a second challenge this Tuesday the 26th. This will be the last confrontation Houston Astros First opening day Next March 28th. They will face each other on Thursday new York Yankees At the start of the four-match series.

joe espadamanager of Astrosused their starting lineup. jose abreu He served as fifth and first base in the order. He pulled it himself first.

Jose Abreu leads Houston Astros

jose altuve The round started at the end of the first inning. The Venezuelan player failed on a harmless fly ball. he caught wind at first base david hensley, Then yordan alvarez He reached first base with an infield hit. kyle tucker expanded the threat of houston With ticket. alex bregman He lined a single to center field. Alvarez He was staying in the porch.

With the bases loaded, one out and the score tied it was the turn jose abreu, On a count of one ball and two strikes he turned on one Sweeper of right Rate Kuba, He hit a hard grounder into the first baseman’s field. hensley He failed to field a ball that came off his bat at a speed of 105.9 mph.

yordan alvarez Scored a run to advance from third. Tucker And Bregman they went ahead and jose abreu Came first. The inning ended with two strikeouts from the right-handed starter. Chas McCormick And yenner diaz He was removed by strike.

it is expected that jose abreu become a regular fifth hitter houston Astros During the 2024 season big league,

