About Demi Lovato and Fiance Jutes’ Wedding Plans

It turns out that celebrities also plan their weddings on Pinterest, as Demi Lovato admitted she’s been using the app to envision her nuptials with fiancé Zoots. Here’s everything we know so far about Demi Lovato and Zoots’ upcoming wedding.

Lovato’s rollercoaster romance with Zoots began in summer 2022, when the two musicians were spotted hanging out together — but the couple didn’t share their relationship with fans until 2023.

Lovato – who is non-binary – revealed that the Toronto-based artist, born Jordan Lutes, popped the question last year.

Lovato shared the exciting news with fans in a post on Instagram on Dec. 17, sharing a sweet photo of herself and her fiancé, as well as a close-up of the huge pear-shaped diamond ring.

“I’m still speechless,” the Disney Channel alum wrote. “Last night was the best night of my life and I can’t believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic.

“My dear, I am so excited to marry you… every day spent with you is a dream come true and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. This is where we are for the rest of our lives. I love you my darling.”

Also co-writing Substance Lutes also collaborated with Lovato Holy Fvck Albums, including tracks Happy Ending And City of Angels,

Demi Lovato’s wedding dress:

The singer, who has been using she/her pronouns as well as they/them, spoke to People on January 31 about her upcoming nuptials.

She revealed that she has “definitely” started dress shopping for her wedding with Zoots, and that she has a “clear vision” of how she wants her special day to look.

“I’ve been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile,” Lovato said. “Do all the things!”

He continued of his upcoming ceremony: “I’m excited. I am in the planning stages and very excited about it.”

But it’s not just wedding dresses Lovato is using Pinterest for, turns out they both use the platform “for all of it.” A planner after our own heart!

It is not yet clear which designer shoes the star will wear for her wedding, but we will keep you updated as soon as we get more information.