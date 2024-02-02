After nine hours of tension, the hostage taking at a factory in Turkey “by Gaza” concludes: the attacker was arrested

Police cordon off the exterior of a Procter & Gamble factory near Gebze in northwest Turkey on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 (Images via AP)

Turkish police released Seven people were detained for nine hours At a factory near Istanbul of the American group Procter & Gamble (P&G) on Thursday. A person who said he acted “for” Horoscope,Officials announced.

Local officials said the police attacked when the man had taken a bathroom break.

“(Officials) told us that the attacker has been arrested and the hostages have been released,” he told the agency. AFP A close friend after meeting a local official at the scene.

Province Governor Seddar Yavuz confirmed this The attacker was arrested.

“When he stopped to go to the bathroom, our security forces conducted the operation without affecting the hostages,” he said.

Concerned relatives of the hostages gathered at the scene applauded when they were told that their loved ones had been freed by the police.

Fatma Dursun, whose nephew was detained, said, “We are very happy after these stressful, long hours of waiting.” “Thank God they are safe and healthy,” he said. AFP.

P&G Group factory is located Outskirts of Istanbul (northwest).

The Procter & Gamble factory where a gunman took workers hostage in Gebze, Turkey’s northwestern province of Kocaeli on February 1, 2024 (Reuters/Dilara Senkaya)

Police reported that the man justified his actions as a rejection of Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip. AFP.

According to local media, special forces negotiated with the kidnapper.

Turkish media reported that the hostage-taking incident occurred around 3:00 pm local time (12:00 GMT).

“The workers were evacuated from there P&G factory in Gebze; Seven employees are held hostage. The boss is responsible for his safety,” the Umut-Sen union said in a message published on the X social network.

A spokesperson for the maker of household and hygiene products said the company “cooperated with local authorities to resolve this urgent security situation.”

According to journalists, police deployed a cordon around the factory, which was inaccessible on Thursday night AFP.

Police deployed riot squad vans near the company, which has a staff of about 500 employees.

“If he does it for Palestine, let him fight there. What does this have to do with my 26 year old daughter? AFP Cigdem Aydemir, mother of one of the detained employees.

Along with Aydemir, many relatives were also gathered nearby.

In images taken by Turkish media, which AFP Could not be authenticated, it seemed A man whose face was partially covered by a Palestinian kufiya had explosive tape taped to his torso and a small pistol in his right hand.

On a wall behind him, beneath two Turkish and Palestinian flags, “For Gaza” was written in red paint.

The husband of one of the detained workers told private press agency DHA that the man He had threatened to “shoot in all directions” if the police intervened.

Image of the alleged attacker that was released by Turkish media

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on several occasions rejected United States support for Israel, which he described as a “terrorist” and “genocidal” state, for its war in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas .

The conflict began with a bloody offensive by Hamas fighters on October 7, which left 1,163 people in Israel dead, mostly civilians, and about 250 kidnapped, according to the latest AFP assessment based on official Israeli figures. .

About a hundred of those abducted were replaced with Palestinian prisoners in a week-long ceasefire in late November.

Calls for a boycott of American products such as Coca-Cola or Starbucks coffee shops have increased rapidly in Turkey since the beginning of the conflict.

In early November, hours before a visit to Ankara by US diplomatic chief Antony Blinken, Turkish police dispersed a pro-Palestinian rally with tear gas in front of a military base housing US forces.

(AFP)