“Absolutely brilliant”: 4.2 out of 5 rating, this is the best movie with Natalie Portman – Cinema News

Alison What is the best movie with Natalie Portman according to Internet users? On the occasion of the release of “May December” by Todd Haynes, here’s what you liked!

On the occasion of the May-December release, exclusively worn by Natalie Portman, we highlight one of the actress’s best-loved films.

Many films, including Avengers Endgame, Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, Leon or Heat (in which she plays a secondary role), received ratings of 4.2 and even 4.3 among the audience.

Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan achieves the best average in his entire career, receiving a similar rating of 4.2 among Internet users (49,314 ratings) and the press.

Released in February 2011, the film notably brings together Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel. The film tells the story of rivalry among a group of ballet dancers in New York City. Nina is ready to do anything to get the lead role in Swan Lake, directed by Obscure Thomas. But he soon encounters Lily, a beautiful and sensual new recruit…

A quick overview of some internet user reviews:

For MC4815162342, “Black Swan is an absolutely brilliant work, Natalie Portman is breathtaking, Mila Kunis is incredible, Vincent Cassel is masterful, Winona Ryder and Barbara Hershey are also perfect! Darren Aronofsky is a dark, violent, harsh and utterly perfect The direction, direction, sets, costumes and especially the music are at their best! Some passages are downright scary and disturbing, even gory. A film… no, a work that deserves Don’t leave Miss!”

According to AppleMagic, “First reaction when leaving the cinema: Wow. Run to see him! I really took a beating and I didn’t expect to get so much pleasure. I went there as quickly as I could because I’d heard so many good things about it, and also about Natalie Portman, who is one of the most talented actresses I’ve ever seen.,

For the cosmic Christ, it “Captivating and haunted. These are the adjectives that come to mind to describe this film.“. He follows: “Captivating, remarkable in its staging, its powerful music and its excellent interpretation. We have already covered the story of a dancer who wants to become a “new star”. With such treatment? Never. (…) And what can we say about the artistic direction, the sublime as well as captivating music. We are trapped from beginning to end and a few dashes of terror further strengthen this helpless madness. Everything is wonderful!”

Ultimately for Spidergogo, “Black Swan is a very good film. Natalie Portman’s performance is phenomenal! The story of the film is deep, poignant and harsh. And what to say about the music…excellent! In the end, Black Swan surprised me because the basic theme of the film didn’t necessarily appeal to me, but ultimately this film is a rare gem!,

Black Swan attracted over 2.6 million viewers during its theatrical release.

As a reminder, Natalie Portman is currently acting may december,

To prepare for her new role, a famous actress comes to meet the woman she will play on screen, whose love life 20 years ago ignited the tabloid press and enthralled the nation.