“Yasiel Puig to Tampa Bay Rays, it won’t happen”: team source indicated

participation of yasiel puig In Venezuela it ended. beyond coming caribbean series In miami Cuba’s future still looks uncertain.

During the past few weeks a rumor has spread indicating an alleged agreement between tampa bay rays And yasiel puigHowever, this entire novel of inventions was negated this Tuesday.

It should be noted that among the comments, full swing He did not support them and took advice directly from sources close to the case. Approach by the time it was confirmed “some interest” But nothing concrete.

The rumors spread so much that they reached the journalists closest to the organization and who have a certain reputation for first-hand information. one of these insider Was mark topkin of Tampa Bay Times,

“Puig to Tampa Bay, it won’t happen.”, There is no agreement, no invitation, to spring training and certainly no signed contract at this time. Topkin explained., “Although there have been several vague reports of a deal, the Rays have no plans to sign former Major League player Yasiel Puig.”,

You may be interested: He took out the motorcycle: Yasiel Puig surprised after his arrival in La Guerra (+video)

Yasiel Puig continues his comeback plan

yasiel puig He is recognized as a player with a strong and balanced character. He demonstrated this during his last season of Redemption Caribbean,

Cuba begins harvest Lidom with eastern starsBut he ended it sensationally sharks of la guerra In lvbpAlthough first he could play along orange trees of hermosillo In LMPBut this did not happen due to an unknown disagreement between the representation and the club.

stay of Puig In Venezuela This was enough for him to return to the radar mlb, The Cienfuegos native had a stellar campaign.

In only 25 games played in the regular season, he had a .418 average with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs. In the playoffs he had a .383 average, four home runs and nine home runs.

Furthermore, in the final he charged sharks of la guerra With one home run and six RBI. However, all this doesn’t seem to be enough to erase his mistakes and get a new opportunity big league,

Does Yasiel Puig deserve a new opportunity in Major League Baseball?