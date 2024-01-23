According to experts, when should one drink water before or after food?

It is known that it is impossible to include anything else with food to maintain a healthy diet. Water, If it’s not water it won’t be healthy

And although people know they should drink plenty of water during the day, as recommended by the World Health Organization (Who), some questions arise during meal time.

On the one hand, there are arguments in favor of drinking water before meals, as an aid in losing weight. On the other hand, there are some people who recommend drinking it after lunch or dinner. improve digestion,

Both positions have their own merits, although one of them seems weaker than the other. Here, a fairly common question is answered.

When should one drink water, before or after eating? Photo: iStock.

When should one drink water, before or after eating?

WHO recommends that you take some two liters of water A day (about eight glasses) to live a healthy life. Doubts arise at each meal: before or after?

Mayo Clinic The United States assures that “there is no reason to think that water dilutes.” digestive juices Or hinder digestion. In fact, drinking water during or after meals helps the body break down and process food.

He further adds that “Water helps break down food so that the body can break it down absorb nutrients And it also softens the stool, which helps prevent constipation.

Some experts also recommend drinking water for an hour after every mealAlways as an aid in digestion of food.

Water before meals does not help you lose weight

Although it is completely calorie freeMany people recommend drinking water before meals as it helps one feel full and eat less.

Glass of water. It is not true that eating before eating helps you lose weight. / Solod_sha Image for Pexels.

However, as some scientific studies have shown, it feeling full This is temporary and therefore insufficient to contribute to a weight loss diet.

Other studies showed that weight loss In those who drank water before eating, the effect was found only in older adults (younger people did not experience changes).

For adequate hydration, experts recommend drinking at least eight glasses of pure water a day./ (Sigma)

These verifications call into question many advisories published on social networks that encourage drinking more than twice as much water as recommended by WHO. Additionally, water leaves the stomach quickly and hence, the feeling of fullness remains lower than expected.