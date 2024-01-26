How do you know if you have been hacked? These 13 signs may indicate that your account or device has been compromised

In today’s digital age, with most of our personal information stored online, we are constantly exposed to the possibilities cyber attacks, Digital criminals take advantage of this opportunity to access our data and make money from it.

Despite following best security practices, no one is completely safe, as attack methods are becoming more sophisticated every day. Today we will tell you about some signs which can indicate that your device has been hacked.

users of InternetRegardless of their notoriety or wealth, everyone is a potential target for cyber criminals. Credentials valued on the black market make people increasingly vulnerable to attacks. Recognizing the symptoms of a hack early can help reduce its impact.

Unfortunately, many do not realize they have been hacked until it is too late. BeyondTrust, a company specializing in digital security, has revealed several red flags that may indicate that your accounts or devices have been compromised.

Some of these signs may seem obvious, while others will surprise you:

unusual chargesExcessive or unauthorized payments on your credit and debit cards. Emails in your Outbox that you didn’t send. message with Your sensitive information or photos That you did not share publicly, received through social networks, email or text messages. Outgoing calls, voice messages, video calls or chats that you don’t recognize in your history. Alerts of posts on social networks that you did not make or new connections that you did not initiate. New devices added to your accounts ManzanaiCloud, Google or Microsoft Live. Unexpected pop-ups while using your operating system. Redirects to potentially dangerous websites While browsing. Slowness on your device or operating system, possibly due to malware running in the background. Two-factor authentication messages that you did not request. Communications about loan terms you did not apply forFrom credit card companies or financial institutions. Inability to access your online accounts despite having the correct details. Password change notifications on accounts where you have not made such changes.

If you experience any of these situations, it is best to contact your bank, company or internet provider immediately. It is also important to allow a good antivirus to scan your device for ‘malware’.

BeyondTrust recommends not reusing or sharing passwords and creating complex passwords to make them difficult to crack as the main ways to avoid becoming a victim of hacking.