Andres Guardado makes debut in Lyon’s painful win over Santos

Lyon Club and Santos Laguna They took part in a real duel with a 3-2 victory Pages, Brand new signing, Andres Guardado, managed to make his debut with green bellies At the Lyon Stadium. While Federico Vinas became the hero of the match by scoring a double.

Preciado did not forgive

After a first half which featured fierce duels in midfield Warrior’s He was successful in scoring a goal in the 43rd minute. Courtesy of the Colombian striker Harold Preciadowho took advantage of a penalty committed by the Mexican goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota.

who led pablo repetto They turned to the front with the mission of breaking the lines of Green bellies. So after an excellent filtered pass from Pedro Akunio, Preciado was left one-on-one against Cota.



The goalkeeper left his goal with the intention of keeping the ball, however, he collided with the Colombian player. A few minutes later, Harold Preciado Showed “cold blood” and dropped Kota’s goal Powerful cannonball.

lion reaction

To complement, club leon managed to respond thanks to an excellent combination of Fidel Ambriz, Angel Mena and Federico Vinas, After a brilliant run by the Mexican midfielder, he managed to keep the Ecuadorian in line on the right.

Next, Mena sent a powerful cross to the edge of the six-yard box for the Uruguayan center forward to connect with. moments later, Federico Vinas He sent the ball away with a powerful header and made the score 1-1.

As if that wasn’t enough, the same ore Was responsible for taking advantage of penalty to make the score 2-1 david ramirez At minute 75. Immediately after a few minutes of review in VAR, the Ecuadorian forward sent the local team in front.

Guardado made his debut with Lyon

To make the afternoon in the city of Lyon even more emotional, George Bawa Decided to introduce brand new signings to the team: Andres Guardado. At 77 minutes, the former Mexican national team captain entered the Nou Camp arena, greeted by applause from the fans in the stands.

Already in overtime, Ramiro Sordo He was successful in making the score 2-2 by taking advantage of the corner kick in favor of his team. Although club leon Managed to win thanks to a painful goal scored in the last minute Federico Vinas.