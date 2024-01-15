Picture. The incredible destiny of Sadek Berrabah, from former homeless man to Shakira’s choreographer

He seduced the greatest. From Shakira to Chris Brown, everyone is competing for the talents of Sadek Berrabah, a talented choreographer and dancer born in Forebach. The star of social networks, met this Moselon, with a destiny worthy of a novel or a Hollywood movie.

His talent and unique style, which plays with the geometry of the body and movements, make him completely unclassifiable. For several years, everyone has been competing for the talent of Sadek Berrabah, a 34-year-old Lorraine virtuoso born in Forbach (Moselle). Video of his choreography for the hitgirl like meThe song, composed by Colombian artist Shakira, has received more than 768 million views on YouTube.

Although he is now an internationally recognized choreographer and dancer, Sadek Berrabah’s destiny was unclear. Joe grew up in Forbach (Moselle) and built it himself. Between the ages of 18 and 21, after living on the streets, the self-taught dancer worked in plumbing and masonry. “There was no dance school in Forbach, we trained on the street or in Saarbrucken, Germany, which is the biggest city there. When I grew up, I lived on the street for three years. It wasn’t easy, but it made me stronger. Then, I moved to Montpellier in 2010 and worked as a plumber and mason for three more years before pursuing dance full-time.A virtuous person has faith.



In 2017, the young artist gained notoriety with a video that went viral, a choreography made with his collective “Geometry Variable”. Today, his online content receives millions of views on social networks and he is overwhelmed with projects. From the Black Eyed Peas to Chris Brown, including Jennifer Lopez, Christian Louboutin and the Paris Olympics, the talented choreographer now collaborates with the greatest of all time. In early January 2024, France Télévisions also called Sadek Berrabah to wish him good luck for this Olympic and Paralympic year. A technical and artistic feat, performed in sequence, during which approximately a hundred dancers perform delicate and poetic choreography.

In just a few years the choreographer of Moselle origin has succeeded in imposing his own style based on the geometry of the body lines. “I started as a freestyler. Over time, I developed a new form of writing through my choreography. I use body lines and fixed points and create geometric shapes. All the dancers are connected to each other, even if the choreography is a little different.”explains the dancer, who was inspired by both Michael Jackson and Quebec mime Michel Courtemanche.

Sadek Berrabah now lives between Nîmes (Gard) and Montpellier (Hérault) when he is not traveling to the other side of the world. He has been selling his show for several months.babble” and begins the Zenith tour in 2024 with approximately ten dates planned.