For one dollar bill they pay up to a million dollars

In the fascinating universe of numismatics, An ordinary one dollar bill has achieved extraordinary status and is worth a staggering $531,000. The common one-dollar bill issued by the Federal Reserve in 1969 became an object of desire and fascination due to a “printing error known as the channel fold error”.

“Folding Error” This is a strange detail involving an art that cuts the figure of George Washington in half on the back side stamp, This error occurred during printing when a wrinkle appeared on the paper before the ink arrived. Numismatic experts and collectors value these imperfections as unique rarities, significantly increasing their market value.

