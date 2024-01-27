For one dollar bill they pay up to a million dollars

In the fascinating universe of numismatics, An ordinary one dollar bill has achieved extraordinary status and is worth a staggering $531,000. The common one-dollar bill issued by the Federal Reserve in 1969 became an object of desire and fascination due to a “printing error known as the channel fold error”.

“Folding Error” This is a strange detail involving an art that cuts the figure of George Washington in half on the back side stamp, This error occurred during printing when a wrinkle appeared on the paper before the ink arrived. Numismatic experts and collectors value these imperfections as unique rarities, significantly increasing their market value.

stamp. Source: Twitter @ShowmundialShow

Although originally they were stamp Standard one dollar, one error turned these samples into unique and highly sought-after pieces. The banknotes issued by the Federal Reserve in 1969 have become symbols of rarity and exclusivity in the world of banknote collecting.

Currently these tickets can be purchased on the eBay digital platform. This offer is a unique opportunity for those who wish to receive a significant amount of money in exchange for a coin recognized for its uniqueness and rarity in history. numismatics American.

Paper Money Guarantee (PMG), the world’s leading producer in terms of errors stamp, have observed this phenomenon called “channel fold error”. According to PMG, this type of channel folding error is not unique to US banknotes, as it can occur on paper currency around the world. This particular error stands out as one of the most common in the category of paper currency errors, leading to increased interest among collectors and numismatic enthusiasts.