Acharnes (Netflix): Season 2 with Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal?

Admin 41 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 48 Views

Steven Yeun in the Acherness series.

in steven yun merciless,

© Netflix

merciless Initially it was only supposed to be a limited series. But things may well change given the success of the series, co-produced by Netflix and A24, and the number of awards it has received in recent years.

Netflix

Netflix

Netflix is ​​an application and paid subscription service that provides access to an online library of several thousand movies, series, documentaries, shows and TV shows.

  • download:
    618
  • Release date:
    02/27/2024
  • Author :
    Netflix, Inc.
  • License :
    free license
  • Categories:

    Video – leisure

  • Operating System:

    Android, Online Service, Windows 10/11, iOS iPhone/iPad

New season, new cast

According to deadlineThe series’ creator, Lee Sung Jin, is currently in the process of casting the cast for the second season, which will revolve around the conflict between two couples.

The webzine reports that one of the couples may be played by Charles Melton (may december) and Kelly Spaeny (Priscilla), while the second character will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal (Human Error) and Anne Hathaway (the devil Wears Prada,

David Cho and Lee Sung Jin on the set of Acharnes.

David Cho and Lee Sung Jin on the set of Acharnes.

© Netflix

As of now, no deal has been made and Netflix has not yet officially renewed mercilessBut it looks like a new limited season has been scripted and Netflix and A24 are preparing to start production on the show by the end of the year. ©Summer, or beginning of autumn.

an acclaimed series

If merciless becomes an anthology and actually returns for Season 2, it wouldn’t be surprising. In addition to spending five weeks as the most-watched English-language series on Netflix, the series has won eight Emmy Awards (including Best Director and Best Writer for Lee Sung Jin), three Golden Globes, and has recently won several awards. . at the Independent Spirit Awards, Producers Guild Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in Acharnes.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in Acharnes.

© Netflix

As a reminder, the first season ofmerciless Follows the consequences of disproportionate proportions of a violent altercation between two complete strangers while driving. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong were the stars of this season who stood out for their sharp black humor. It remains to be seen whether Season 2 will be able to maintain this level or not.

  • Watch the trailer of the series:

Netflix


Netflix


  • Netflix
    Netflix

    €5.99nine


    • Netflix Standard (with ads)

      €5.99nine


    • netflix essentials

      €10.99nine


    • netflix standard

      €13.49nine


    • netflix premium

      €19.99nine


  • Netflix
    Netflix

    €5.99nine


  • Netflix
    Netflix

    €10.99nine


  • Netflix
    Netflix

    €13.49nine


  • Netflix
    Netflix

    €19.99nine

How pricing tables work

Turn off your ad blocker to access all of the above links.

Advertisement, Your content continues below

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

No, Saoirse Ronan will not be in the ‘Barbie’ movie

The Irish star’s busy schedule meant she didn’t have time to appear in the Greta ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved