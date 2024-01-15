Acharnes (Netflix): Season 2 with Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal?

in steven yun merciless, © Netflix

merciless Initially it was only supposed to be a limited series. But things may well change given the success of the series, co-produced by Netflix and A24, and the number of awards it has received in recent years.

New season, new cast According to deadlineThe series’ creator, Lee Sung Jin, is currently in the process of casting the cast for the second season, which will revolve around the conflict between two couples. The webzine reports that one of the couples may be played by Charles Melton (may december) and Kelly Spaeny (Priscilla), while the second character will be played by Jake Gyllenhaal (Human Error) and Anne Hathaway (the devil Wears Prada,

David Cho and Lee Sung Jin on the set of Acharnes. © Netflix

As of now, no deal has been made and Netflix has not yet officially renewed mercilessBut it looks like a new limited season has been scripted and Netflix and A24 are preparing to start production on the show by the end of the year. ©Summer, or beginning of autumn. an acclaimed series If merciless becomes an anthology and actually returns for Season 2, it wouldn’t be surprising. In addition to spending five weeks as the most-watched English-language series on Netflix, the series has won eight Emmy Awards (including Best Director and Best Writer for Lee Sung Jin), three Golden Globes, and has recently won several awards. . at the Independent Spirit Awards, Producers Guild Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in Acharnes. © Netflix

As a reminder, the first season ofmerciless Follows the consequences of disproportionate proportions of a violent altercation between two complete strangers while driving. Steven Yeun and Ali Wong were the stars of this season who stood out for their sharp black humor. It remains to be seen whether Season 2 will be able to maintain this level or not. Watch the trailer of the series: