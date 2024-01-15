Houston Astros beat Washington in spring training

Houston Astros matched his record in spring training 2024,

They came face to face on the afternoon of this Friday, March 1 Houston Astros And Washington Nationals, Playground CACTI PARK OF PALM BEACH Hosted the meeting. Texas won by a score of 10 to eight.

For the Champions of American League West Division The main attraction before the game was their pitcher. he was scheduled to attend Framber Valdez, Ryan Pressley And hunter brown,

framber debuted in spring training 2024 By Houston Astros, As he commented at the end of the game, he felt 50-60%. He pitched 1.1 innings in which he allowed three earned runs and five hits. He walked one and struck out two. Apart from this he also hit a ball.

During this by pressing He dominated his innings, allowing one hit. hunter brown endured a score of Washington The two episodes he worked on. He struck out one, walked one and earned the individual win.

Houston Astros score 10 runs against Washington Nationals

However, the hero Houston Astros His hitters came out. The lineup was full of substitutes. were among the headlines Chas McCormick And yenner diaz,

Shay Whitcomb He stood out with three RBI and two doubles. short stop gray kessinger He went 2-3 with two runs scored and a pair of RBIs. substitute jacob melton are linked Home Run And took two forward in the interest of the team. The other two comments were created joey loperfido And Will Wagner,

There were 18 runs, 22 hits and six errors between the two teams. they gave us a game spring training very funny.

You may be interested in: Back to the sand: Cesar Prieto drives the only car to go 101 mph in St. Louis

Now Houston Astros With two consecutive wins, their record has become 4-4. For their part, citizens They are at 4-3. He opening day of season big league Next is 28th March.

mlb scores