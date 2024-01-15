Actress Emma Watson leaves the board of directors of luxury giant Kering

A month before the general meeting on April 25, the luxury group’s board of directors is proposing the arrival of three new members, all of whom have extensive experience in corporate governance.

There has been a change in Kering’s leadership. No longer, as a fine connoisseur of the luxury group recently told us, “a board with a little sparkle”. In its press release sent this Monday, the board of directors anticipates the departure of Emma Watson, the British actress active in women’s rights. After four years of attendance, their tenure ends.

Former Franco-Ivorian banker Tidjane Thiam has also resigned to devote himself to his political career. CEO François-Henri Pinault’s loyal right-hand man, Jean-François Palus, was sent to Italy as head of Gucci to turn around this flagship of the group, which alone generates half of the turnover. “He is dedicated to this mission”, we are told internally. Still working in the Executive Committee.

To replace those who left, the board of directors is flexing its muscles, a few months after the return of Serge Weinberg, François Pinault’s confidant who chaired the group between 1995 and 2005, when it was still called PPR. Was. “Upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee”, the Kering Board of Directors will propose the appointment of three new independent directors at the annual meeting on April 25.

Three profiles of experienced leaders

Among them, Dominique d’Hinnin. Chairman of the board of directors of Eutelsat Communications, he spent a large part of his career at Lagardere. He was the Financial Director for 18 years and above all ensured co-management. He supported Arnaud Lagardere when he succeeded his father as head of the company. He was then renowned for his managerial skills with banks and financial analysts.

In its press release published this Monday, Kering’s board of directors saluted “his financial expertise and his expertise in corporate governance.”

He also proposed the arrival of two other members: “Rachel Duan, of Chinese nationality, has held numerous management positions in the United States, Japan and China during her 25-year career at General Electric”.

Kering’s board expects that she will “bring her excellent knowledge of the Asian market”, which is of great importance to the luxury giant, and that she will “benefit from her strong international experience in business management and corporate governance.”

Now he also has confidence in Italian-American Giovanna Melandri. The economist, former Italian culture minister, is, we are told, an “expert in the cultural sector and sustainable development”. He is due to join dozens of other Kering directors at the end of April, including Serge Weinberg, but also the former international general director of Chanel Maureen Chiquet and former boss of BNP Paribas Baudouin Prot.