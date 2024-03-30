Chivas surprises and ends undefeated Rayados in Monterrey

Guadalajara took advantage of its numerical superiority and handed Monterrey the first defeat of the Clausura 2024

Monterrey– Shivaj took advantage of the circumstances of the match against striped and won 2-0 In a match on match day 13, to snatch the Monterrey team’s undefeated record Completion 2024,

The match had intensity from the beginning, with the Jalisco team trying to take the lead on the scoreboard and the first threat came through Roberto Alvarado, who received the ball in the area but made an error in definition by sending the ball over the line. Crossbar.

There was a response from monterey With Maxi Meza who fired a shot wide of the visitors’ goal.

Chivas surprised and undefeated Rayados in Monterrey. Imago7/Andrea Jimenez

striped They did not stop in their efforts to take the lead on the scoreboard and had a clear chance when Stefan Medina passed a pass to German Bertram, but the work of the defense prevented them from finishing comfortably.

Meza once again had an option when he went into the area after a corner kick from the left, but goalkeeper Raúl Rangel was alert to keep the ball.

Monterrey were left one man short due to the expulsion of Gerardo Arteaga. Shivaj He played with another player from the beginning of the second half, so he had more possession of the ball, but he struggled to create dangerous balls.

The hosts had a clear shot when Brandon Vazquez headed into the area, but once again the goalkeeper saved the ball. Guadalajara He was careful to protect his body from falling.

Shivaj They continued to advance, adopting more harassing approaches, but the Monterrey team withdrew to their lines and stood well in the defensive zone to stop the efforts of the team led by strategist Fernando Gago.

The Sacred Flock’s persistence paid off, as Cade Cowell fired a shot from the left inside the area, it was deflected by goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, but the ball went to Hector Moreno, who put the ball into his own goal. Like this, the score was made 1-0 in the 71st minute. ,

Monterrey tried to respond when they found themselves down on the scoreboard, they tried to hurt Rangel’s goal, but everything was an effort and the situation became even more complicated with the expulsion of Jorge ‘Corcho’ Rodríguez. .

In the final stages, with two more people on the field, Guadalajara They just finished the job after Ricardo Marin said of course 2-0 On counter-attack at 92 minutes.