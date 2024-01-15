42% of companies in the US plan to offer new wellness benefits for mental health crises

Conference Board Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Confidence Index increased to 54 in the first quarter, which was 53 in the last quarter (A reading of more than 50 indicates more positive reactions than negative reactions). While retention and engagement expectations have improved since last quarter, the survey shows they remain lower than this time last year, indicating Ongoing concerns about labor shortage,

The survey also shows that companies are increasing their efforts Mental health issues are affecting workers across the country42% of companies surveyed plan to introduce new wellness benefits this year.

In fact, 36% say companies are responsible for the well-being of their employees, and another 62% say they are somewhat responsible. As a result, they are increasing their focus on employee well-being.

“Taking a holistic approach to employee well-being can not only improve employee engagement and productivity, but also maintain your talent“This is a major focus for both CEOs and HR directors this year,” said Diana Scott, leader of the Conference Board US Human Capital Center.

The index, conducted quarterly, was launched in the first quarter of 2023 and consists of three components (recruitment, retention and engagement), as well as specific questions in each survey. Nearly 150 CHROs participated in the first-quarter survey, which included additional questions about employee well-being.

For the first quarter of 2024, the index also surveyed CHROs employee welfare.

CHROs overwhelmingly agree that organizations They share responsibility for the well-being of their employees,

, 62% said organizations are responsible to some extent,

· 36% said that organizations are responsible.

· Only 2% said organizations are not responsible for the well-being of employees.

A quarter of CHRO Increase in expenditure on employee welfare in 2024,

, 26% said their welfare budget has increasedOr for fiscal year 2024.

· 69% said it will remain the same.

· Expenditure on welfare decreased by only 5%.

Nearly half of CHROs They are planning to introduce new health benefitsEven if the majority continues to spend the same amount.

, 42% plan to introduce new benefits this year,

· 39% do not plan to offer new benefits.

· 19% are discussing offering new benefits.

physical and mental health are top priorities for new wellness initiatives.

Among those that offer new benefits:

· 20% offer mental health initiative,

· 15% offer initiative physical health and fitness,

, 12% offer initiative financial well-being,

· 10% offer reconciliation initiative,

keep reading:

· According to WalletHub, what are the 10 best cities to look for jobs in 2024?

· US states where employers have the most difficulty recruiting

· Job candidates who use ChatGPT are more likely to be hired