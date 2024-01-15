This is how the price of dollar and euro has increased in Cuba today

These days, Cuba has experienced a weekend of volatility in the price of currencies like the dollar and the euro. How will Cuba’s unofficial exchange market open this Sunday, March 31? We give its details below.

Foreign currencies in Cuba have been facing fluctuations for a week. Both the dollar and the euro have experienced frequent fluctuations, with the euro showing a more bullish trend. Every morning, the news hits with the force of a hammer: the value of the dollar and the euro offers no relief to Cuban pockets. However, today there is some relief from the stability of these currencies.

What will happen in the future? Cuba’s exchange market is rife with uncertainty, causing citizens to suffer at the expense of fluctuations in foreign currencies. The value of the euro and dollar in Cuba still determines the pace of the Cuban economy.

In short, the economic outlook in Cuba is becoming increasingly bleak. The continuous increase in the price of the dollar and euro in the informal market has significantly reduced the purchasing power of Cubans, making it difficult to purchase basic products such as food, medicine and basic necessities.

Price of dollar and euro in Cuba today

Undoubtedly, uncertainty and anxiety prevail over the population in Cuba due to the continuous increase in the value of the dollar and euro.

This Sunday, according to Daily Talk study, it is said that in the European region the euro remains at 340 Cuban pesos. The US dollar remains at 335 pesos and the MLC is exchanged at 278 today.

The lack of concrete measures by the government to alleviate the situation creates an atmosphere of mistrust and helplessness. Although the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel mentioned the possibility of intervention in the exchange market in December, no action has been taken to date.