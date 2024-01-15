Ban on blackouts in Cuba? Oil ship arrives from Russia

Russian ship reaches Cuba carrying more than 90 thousand tons of oil, island government confirms. This news was announced by the Ministry of Energy and Mines through its social networks. The fuel is being offloaded at the Matanzas Supertanker Base.

The arrival comes two weeks after protests took place in Cuba between March 17 and 18. The arrival of the Russian ship aims to ease the energy situation on the island, which is affected by blackouts, which has been one of the main causes of recent demonstrations.

Earlier, it was reported that a Russian cargo ship had set sail with 650,000 barrels of crude oil, valued at about $50 million, the first delivery of crude oil from Moscow to Havana in more than a year.

The energy crisis in Cuba has been increasing over the past three years, with an electricity system based on fossil fuels facing overload due to the age of its generating plants, many of which have been in operation for more than four decades. and operate beyond their intended useful life.

Along with Venezuela, which used to be its main oil supplier, the Cuban government has sought other strategic partners such as Mexico and Russia.