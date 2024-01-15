Number of detainees in Cuba for protests against the dictatorship of Miguel Diaz-Canel rises to 41

then go prisoner guardwhich provides legal defense of cases of human rights violations and serves as a source on political prisoners in Cuba, The number of people detained on the island over this month’s protests has risen to 41 against the dictatorship of Miguel Diaz-Canel,

,There are 41 verified detainees: 20 newly verified political prisoners, 15 detainees in the process of verification as new detainees and six released“, the organization confirmed in a statement sent this Saturday infobae,

In detail, he highlighted that 13 people were infected in Holguín, 12 in Santiago de Cuba, five in Havana, three in Artemisa, two in Cienfuegos and one in Granma, Guantanamo, Sancti Spíritus, Villa Clara, Las Tunas and Matanzas. Was arrested.

Prisoners (prisoner guards) demonstrating in the march in Cuba

this month, Thousands of Cubans took to the streets in various cities across the country to protest against permanent power outages, water shortages and food shortages. All this in the midst of a crisis that has become untenable for its long-suffering residents, who see their daily lives becoming more difficult by the day and subsistence seems like an impossible mission.

in communication with infobae, javier larrondoThe President of Prisoners’ Defenders speculated that, taking into account the experience of 11J (the mass protests of July 11, 2021), the dictatorship aims “It is trying to calm the people without creating excessive repression so as not to cause international disapproval. Because the regime’s image is completely discredited and its narrative is being discredited not only by the Cuban people, who have already denounced it; But, in addition, at the international levelThe governance story is very damaged and everyone is watching,

And followed: “Governance is between a rock and a hard place, If you repress, your internal and external narrative will fall to the ground; But if it does not lead to repression, it creates more demand for needs because people will know that in Santiago de Cuba, after the protests, they gave food to the people. So, in other places they are going to say: ‘We are going to do the same.’ That is, they are creating a demand, not suppressing it, without realizing it. In fact, this is the ideal situation, that when people complain about something, they have a reason to do so, the government should respond. But this is against the principles of a totalitarian dictatorship It cannot allow dissent nor allow public demonstrations against the government.

Cubans also came out to protest in Bayamo city



For your part, the worker Rosa Maria PeyaThe daughter of a Cuban dissident murdered by dictator Oswaldo Paya, in brief infobae This month: “Thousands of Cubans have taken to the streets in more than 10 cities and towns across the country peacefully demanding freedom and a change in the system. Now is the time for the world’s democracies to take sides with the Cuban people“He asked.

,The situation is grave, the regime has plunged the Cuban people into a deep humanitarian crisisIt is marked by systemic failures in almost all public services, from hunger to health to transport and energy. Complete state incompetence and negligence, political repression and violence persist,” he concluded.

Police arrest one person at a massive 11J protest on a street in Havana (EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa/File)

He InterAmerican Institute for Democracy (IID) will organize the forum.What can we do for the Cuban people?, will be appointed next Tuesday At 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. GMT), there will be a live broadcast from IID headquarters in Miami and from IID and Infobay.

The platform will feature Participation of eminent experts and influential personalities In the field of politics and human rights in the region.

in conversation with infobaeformer government minister of bolivia carlos sanchez barzanstated that “The most representative people are invitedInstitutions and people who defend the return of democracy to Cuba.

And he elaborated: “For example, diego suarez Cuban-American Foundation. We can also note in the ‘Old Guard’ Humberto Diaz Arguelles, Besides, are the younger generationwhere we have intellectuals As javier larrondoPresident of the Prisoners’ Defenders.

Pedestrians walk on a street in Havana (Reuters/Alexandre Meneghini/File)

Jorge Luis Garcia Perezbetter known as “Antunez” And someone who was a political prisoner of the Cuban dictatorship will also testify. “And also journalists, philosophers and other personalities. We have a map that tries to cover everything that represents Cuba in exile.”, highlights Sánchez Barzán.

When asked about the main objectives of the meeting he indicated: “This is a platform to see what leading Cuban artists in exile are thinking at a time when the Cuban dictatorship is in a process of decline that may be final., It will be a great performance by these artists.”

“From us InterAmerican Institute for Democracywe are think tank We collect ideas and impressions so that they can be unified with a vision of returning freedom to the Cuban people. To some extent, the purpose of the meeting is that these people should also put forward their proposals,” he concluded.

Speakers at the forum will be José Ezell, Darcy Borrero, Humberto Diaz Arguelles, Marcel Felipe, Jorge Luis García Pérez “Antunez”, Orlando Gutiérrez, Silvia Iriondo, Javier Larondo, Ileana Lavastida, Luis Leonel León, Mario J. Penton, Diego Suárez, Julio Schilling, Armando Valladares and composer Raudel Collazo Pedroso. In charge of the closing will be Tomas Regalado, former mayor of the City of Miami.