Adele Exarchopoulos: Actress shares rare confidence about her son Ismail

Adele Exarchopoulos is the mother of a six-year-old child named Ismail. The actress, who is discreet about her family life, candidly talks about her role as a mother.

Mother and actress, Adele Exarchopoulos was the guest of the show “Lescontres du Papoutin”, broadcast on France 2 this Saturday, January 6. Answering journalists’ questions without hesitation, he expressed some personal beliefs about his son.

“A child is a huge responsibility. I had him when I was 23,” she begins when questioned about her kindness towards her son. She adds, “I think I try every day, because the thing that matters, I noticed with my son, is that you show him more than you tell him. I try to be an example. I know I am not a perfect example, but on the other hand kindness is natural, it comes with love. When I love people I care about them. ,

A young mother balancing her career

While managing her growing career and her family, Adele Exarchopoulos has become eminently successful. While she came to prominence at the age of 20 for her role in the film “La Vie d’Adele”, the actress was in a relationship with rapper Doms. Three years later she gave birth to Ismail.

Adele Exarchopoulos then continued her interview for “Papotin” by talking about her professional break. “At the moment, I don’t have any plans,” she says, imposing a period of rest on the actress who “didn’t get any roles.”