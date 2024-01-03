When PSG fans asked Mbappe to stop he gestured: “Kilian is in Paris…”

2024-02-11



He psg Held a recovery session this Sunday after yesterday’s beating Lily With goals of (3-1) goncalo ramos , Ribeiro And kolo muani To remain as the absolute leaders of Ligue 1 with 60 points.

PSG goes crazy: last attempt to dissuade Mbappé from signing with Real Madrid

However, an image that has worried a sector real Madrid That’s the gesture he made kilian mbappe during training.

About 500 fans were able to watch the French team practice. Once it was over, fans chanted for the forward to remain with the team and renew his contract.

“Kilian in Paris, Killian in Paris, Killian in Paris…” has been the fan chant. psg And mbappe He responded with an expression of gratitude, placed his hand on his heart and praised her.