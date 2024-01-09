Adele Zoune Colonnes talks about love on stage

VsIt was death that gave her recognition but she has been talking about love for a long time. Adèle Zaunay, a young Bordeaux actress trained in Brittany, made her mark locally with “De la mort qui” (and its side…).

VsIt was death that gave her recognition but she has been talking about love for a long time. Adèle Zaunay, a young Bordeaux actress trained in Brittany, made herself known locally with “De la Mort Qui” (and its side in public space “De la Mort Qui Rue”), a daring and mischievous duet about death, This is gold and its glory. That was three years ago, but before that, in distant Armorica, where he began his solo career collaborating with Chiens de Navarre Sena, he wrote this “A Más Amors”, an ode to love. It was a lively request.

schoolgirl archive

But here, no bloat, no romantic comedy story. Nothing more than the contrary: we are not in favor of ultra-modern and disembodied love either. But in pursuit of love life by a child, who gradually grows into a woman. From elementary school and the first cash feelings where there is a feeling that resembles the ranking of favorites, to the passion of adolescence, through the questions that arise as this strange thing matures.

Adele Zouane is lucky: she has kept her records since elementary school and is able to formulate these impossible-to-reinvent formulations that ground her in her character. A text full of questions that many people have gone through, whether men or women, which blends the impeccable honesty of Annie Ernaux here with an omnipresent humor that the latter allows.

With a luminous and mischievous stage presence, Adèle Zounay brings this simplicity and immediacy very well to a text she has not performed much in her Gironde lands. Even though it’s been seven years since she wrote this poem for an unlikely Prince Charming (at least for the father of her future children, it’s already good), she still retains this spontaneity that ” Universalizes “A Mess Amours”.

Friday, January 12 and Saturday, January 13, 8:30 p.m., at Les Colones in Blancfort. 10, 16 and 20 euros. carrecolonnes.fr.