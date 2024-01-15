After a long absence, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira return

After a long absence, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez And Shakira Making their return to the music industry with a brand new album. The return of female artists with extraordinary careers at the beginning of the year delights early fans. Something to show the young rising stars, likeolivia rodrigo Or renee rapThat they still have a way to go before dethroning the older generation. dua lipa And Selena Gomez There are also hopes of releasing an album in the coming months. Vijay’s victory is being added to this Taylor Swift, billie eilish And Miley Cyrus The year 2024 seems to be in the headlines for women at the Grammy Awards.

The albums of Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are more anticipated by the public due to the news of each of them. Ariana Grande has put her music career on hold since her last album conditions, published in 2020. Thus she was able to focus on developing her makeup brand, REM Beauty, and her acting career. She will be seen in WickedNear michelle yoh And jonathan baileyScheduled to release in theaters on November 7, 2024.

Furthermore, her divorce and her new romantic relationship with her co-star, ethan slater, which has caused a lot of ink to flow. The first track from his new album, yes and?, Warns her opponents that she no longer cares about their criticism. Disc, eternal SunshineWill be available on March 8th.

Jennifer Lopez, for her part, released her new album today, this is me now. A great comeback after 10 years without any music news. There is also a film airing on Prime Video which shows her love story with Ben Affleck. Ultimately, Shakira’s separation from Gerard Piqué during the summer of 2022 had a huge impact on the media. And with good reason? he wrote a revenge song In early 2023, BZRP Music Session #53, in which she settles her scores with the footballer. After seven years of absence, their new album, las mujeres or no loran, Risk of igniting the canvas. It will be available on March 22.