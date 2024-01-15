After Black Widow for Marvel, Scarlett Johansson in this dark series

After playing Black Widow for Marvel for ten years, Scarlett Johansson is turning to series with this first role in a very dark project for Prime Video.

Woody Allen, Marvel, Scarlett Johansson’s impressive journey

At only 39 years old, Scarlett Johansson already has a busy career, and she’s already worked with some of the biggest actors and directors. with bill murray lost in TranslationThree times for Woody Allen, in match point (2005), Scoop (2006) and vicky christina barcelona (2008), or in excellent wedding story, The film which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress.

Some people know more about it Her role as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff in the MCU, one of the original six Avengers. He even has his own solo project black mother In 2021, a film was released in a difficult context and led to a legal standoff against Disney, which they won, earning approximately $40 million in the process. Then she says goodbye to her character in the box Avengers: EndgameAfter ten years of good and faithful service, his character dies.

A big first for Scarlett Johansson

Hence customary for feature films, American-Danish actress never appeared in any series, This time it’s right. According to DiversityScarlett Johansson was chosen to headline the series just cause For Prime Video. This dramatic thriller is an adaptation of John Katzenbach’s novel of the same name published in 1992.

“The series will tell the story of Madison Cowart (Scarlett Johansson), a Miami journalist who receives a letter from a death row inmate claiming his innocence. The ensuing investigation not only casts doubt on the inmate’s guilt , but also exposes other hidden horrors.“We read as a summary first.

This is not the first time that John Katzenbach’s novel has been adapted for the screen. It co-starred Sean Connery in 1995 just cause With Laurence Fishburne. The former James Bond this time played a Harvard Law professor who was staunchly opposed to the death penalty, and a woman approached with the aim of ensuring the safety of her son, Bobby Earl Ferguson, who was convicted of raping and murdering 11 people. Was sentenced to death. year old girl. Surprising, because in the film Scarlett Johansson, who was very young at the time (11 years old), played the role of Professor Paul Armstrong’s daughter. The circle is complete. Note that she will not only play lead roles in the series as she is also the producer. No other information has been released, We are waiting for the start date of filming, the first photos, the trailer and the broadcast date on Prime Video.