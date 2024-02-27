After the apology, Tesla paid the bakery $2,000 for canceling the large cake order. Mexico News | mexico news

The Tesla owner assured that he would “do things correctly” and after apologizing, reimbursed the bakery for the cost of ingredients for the canceled order. , EFE and Facebook.com/TheGivingPies

USA.- Tesla Paid $2,000 to a California bakery to cover the cost of pie order canceled The company named after the billionaire owner of the car company… Elon MuskHe will find out about calamity and promise “Make things right”.,

The owner of Giving Pies, which has seen a boom in business since the incident made headlines last week, confirmed to the Guardian Tesla paid the outstanding bill on Monday,

You may also be interested in: California bakery exposes Tesla for ordering a cake worth 16 thousand dollars (272 thousand pesos) and canceling it just before delivery

The San Jose bakery originally received an order for 2,000 mini pies from Tesla, before they requested to double the order, which equaled the total cost 16 thousand dollars, However, a representative of Musk’s company Order canceled at last minute As soon as the cakes were ready for shipping, the business owner said earlier.

“To me, it was clear that Tesla’s corporate culture prioritized convenience over responsibility, while ignoring the livelihoods of small business owners like me,” owner Vohangi Raseterinera said in a Facebook post last week.

You may also be interested in: BYD introduces its new high-end electric supercar that rivals Ferrari and Lamborghini and leaves Tesla behind (Video)

What did Elon Musk say?

Tesla CEO Musk said this after he apparently became aware of the problem through media coverage This will ensure that Racetarinera receives payment,

â€œI just came to know about this. “I’ll fix things at the pastry shop.”Musk said in an X post on Friday. “People should always count on Tesla to bring out its best.”,

Raseterinera told the Guardian by email three days later: “Tesla just paid the $2,000 I owed.”,

included in payment material cost That the bakery had invested to fulfill the canceled orders.

“When you’re a big company, $2,000 is small change, it’s nothing.”Resetarinera told the media. “But for us, this is enough”.,

Over the weekend, hundreds of customers lined up to order pies at the bakery in a show of support following the sharp criticism of Tesla by Giving Pies.

“Oh my God, this is incredible.”Raseterinera told NBC Bay Area. â€œI am amazed. I’m like, ‘That’s why I didn’t do it.’ I am very grateful. This is amazing. The people are incredible.”,

Although he had told this to the police station Tesla offered her a new catering job for the Women’s Day celebration in Marchrejected it due to massive shortages after a flood of new orders.

You may also be interested in: Tesla apologizes for canceling bakery order in California