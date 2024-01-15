that really satisfies you and controls your appetite

nutritional density refers to the amount of food Micronutrients in proportion to their calorie content, A healthy and balanced diet does not depend only on calories, but also on selected foods with high nutritional density They provide the highest possible ratio of vitamins, minerals and substances With antioxidant action.

You may feel like if you eat more “dense” foods it will make you gain more weight, but nothing could be further from the truth. A diet that guarantees Essential contribution of micro and phytonutrientsactivates the satiety system, regardless of calories. Besides, arousal decreases, the body gets rest and biological functions improve. Too mood improves And you will have to eat less often during the day.

What are the most nutrient dense foods? What happens when we choose nutritionally poor foods instead of choosing them?

What happens when you eat non-nutritious food?

According to a study published in American Journal of Clinical Nutritionoutcome of current majority diet is that a large percentage of the population overweight or obese And, at the same time, serious nutritional deficiencies,

between Most common shortcomings Nutrients like iron, zinc, calcium, folic acid (vitamin B9), vitamin A and vitamin B12 are found in it. For this reason, researchers Ty Beal and Flaminia Ortenzi conducted a study to determine whether What are the foods with the highest nutritional density? For these essential micronutrients.

Furthermore, the consumption of Food products that provide only empty calories Produces long term results. If our body does not receive sufficient amounts of micronutrients necessary for its functioning:

Appetite mechanisms become active.

The balance between hunger and satiety changes, which favors eating between meals ,

, anxiety increases And also have difficulty concentrating or sleeping.

And also have difficulty concentrating or sleeping. When the body feels that it is not getting the micronutrients it needs, it understands that it is going through a deficiency. Metabolism slows down and fat accumulation is more likely,

Foods with high nutritional density

In the above study, the bioavailability of micronutrients was taken into account and, among the most nutritious products, included organ meats, small fish with bones, green leafy vegetables, bivalves and crustaceans, meat of various animals, eggs and cow’s milk. Are. However, a Healthy and essentially plant-based dietComposed of legumes, seeds or pseudo-grains such as teff or quinoa, vegetables, seeds, nuts, eggs and good quality dairy products, Can provide all essential micronutrientsIf they are prepared and cooked properly and in sufficient quantity.

You only need this if you don’t eat meat or fish. supplement vitamin b12 (There is scientific consensus on this requirement) and alternatively, Omega 3 And this vitamin D,

The following foods have the most nutrients It can basically be part of a plant-based diet.

Egg

Egg yolk is rich in all vitamins We need it except Vitamin C. It also includes minerals such as zinc,

It is recommended to take better advantage of all its nutrients and antioxidants consume it half cookedSuch as boiled, soft-boiled or grilled eggs, in which the yolk remains liquid.

nutritional density of eggs This is reflected in the fact that 180 grams (281 calories) is enough to get one hundred percent of the key nutrients selected in the study by Beal and Ortenzi, whereas if you wanted to get them with refined flour you would have to More than 1 kg will be required (over 4,000 calories).

Dairy (Quality)

must buy quality dairyFrom small and organic farms, to avoid pesticides and get the best nutritional composition.

Furthermore, it is more recommended fermented dairy Such as cheese, which if semi-ripe, is rich in calcium, zinc, vitamin A and B12. are also interesting Curd And this goat or sheep kefir,

green leafy vegetables

Kale, cabbage, turnip greens, turnip greens, lamb’s lettuce, arugula, watercress and cruciferous vegetables They are the most nutritionally dense plant foods.

They compete for first place with organ meats and surpass meat: with 72 calories (239 g) you get the same amount of key micronutrients (calcium, iron, folic acid and provitamin A) as 1,100 calories come from chicken (480 grams).

beans

beans They are renowned for their prosperity Fiber, Amino Acids and Carbohydrates, They are rich in vitamins and minerals Iron, Zinc and Folic Acid. are the most nutritious Soybean, Azuki, Chickpea and Pea,

Any legumes required Soak for 12, 24 or 72 hours With multiple water changes, just like that We eliminate antinutrients Which is present in them and which can interfere with the absorption of iron and zinc. It is necessary to increase the absorption of iron. Combine beans with foods rich in vitamin C (Citrus fruits, kiwi, raw red chilli, etc.).

According to the Beal and Ortenzi tables, nutritionally comparable results in micronutrients (except vitamins B12 and D) can be achieved with equal amounts of legumes (dry weight) and fresh fish.

Seed

Seed are rich with Zinc, Calcium and Folic AcidBut to better absorb these nutrients, it is essential that you soak them in water. extract antinutrients, Seeds contain the highest amount of zinc pumpkin seedsAnd they are rich in calcium mole,

Buy them raw, clean them, Soak them for eight hours, wash them thoroughly and toast them. Until they become shiny so that they become more nutritious and tasty. Take two tablespoons of pumpkin seeds, two tablespoons of sesame seeds or tahini and two crushed flax seeds every day, which will give you Omega 3.

crazy

crazy They are renowned for their prosperity Healthy Fats, Amino Acids and Fiber, There is also a good dose of these Calcium, It is found in abundance in almonds. Then, it is necessary Soak them overnight and peel them To eliminate substances that interfere with the absorption of calcium and other nutrients. Walnuts, on the other hand, are rich in Omega 3.

pseudo grain

He teffThe Quinoa And this Cereal They are rich in nutrients like Iron and Folic Acid, Moreover, unlike other grains, they are more rich in amino acids,

Although these foods are often consumed as if they were rice or wheat, they actually practically double their nutritional density: You get the same vital nutrients with 350 calories of quinoa as you do with 700 calories of brown rice. Let’s meet with. Therefore, it is advisable to take them into more consideration when creating the daily menu.

again, It is necessary to soak and wash them To eliminate saponins that can damage the intestine and make absorption difficult.

Foods that neither satiate nor nourish and should be avoided

I invite you to incorporate the variety of foods I propose into your daily life. For example, have goat kefir with various nuts and seeds for breakfast, eat quinoa with beans and vegetables, and have green leafy vegetables and boiled eggs for dinner. Remember that half of each meal should be composed of vegetables.

The recommendation is to create a menu with the foods we have described and Avoid ultra-processed and refined foods at all costs (Sugar, white bread, cookies, pastries, margarine, ice cream, pre-cooked foods, soft drinks, processed meats, etc.) because they provide added fats and sugars, calories and additives.

Finally, if possible, choose to maximize nutritional density and diet consistency. Seasonal, local and organic products,

6 key nutrients that cannot be missing from your menu

When creating a menu, keep in mind which nutrients are hardest to get from your eating style.