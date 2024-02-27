Blue Jays: Pitcher Swanson’s son runs away

Relief worker Eric Swanson leaves the Toronto Blue Jays facilities to be with his son Toby, who was hit by a car and who is “recovering”.

LAKELAND, Florida – Toronto Blue Jays reliever Eric Swanson left the team facility to be with his family after his 4-year-old son Toby was hit by a car on Sunday.

Manager John Schneider said Toby was taken to the hospital by air ambulance and is “recovering.” Schneider credited Clearwater Emergency Services for an “incredible job.”

Eric Swanson left Toronto Blue Jays training camp due to a family emergency. Mark Blinch/Getty Images

“Eric will be away from the team for some time, his family comes first,” Schneider said Tuesday. “Our love, support and prayers go out to the entire Swanson family.”

Swanson began his second season with Toronto and his sixth year in the Major Leagues. He caught his son Toby’s first ball during a ceremony in September.

He boasted a 4–2 record with 4 saves and a 2.97 ERA in 2023 when he made 69 appearances, the most in his career.

The 6-foot-10 right-hander is 8-14 with 10 saves with a 3.78 ERA in 195 career games.