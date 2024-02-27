After the apology, Tesla paid the bakery $2,000 for canceling the large cake order. news from mexico

The payment covers the cost of the materials the bakery invested to fulfill the canceled order.

The Tesla owner assured that he would "do things correctly" and after apologizing, reimbursed the bakery for the cost of ingredients for the canceled order.

The Tesla owner assured that he would “do things correctly” and after apologizing, reimbursed the bakery for the cost of ingredients for the canceled order. , EFE and Facebook.com/TheGivingPies

By Anna Karen Celaya.

27 February 2024

USA.- Tesla Paid $2,000 to a California bakery to cover the cost of pie order canceled The company named after the billionaire owner of the car company… Elon MuskHe will find out about calamity and promise “Get things in order”,

The owner of Giving Pies, which has seen a boom in business since the incident made headlines last week, confirmed to the Guardian Tesla paid the outstanding bill on Monday,

The San Jose bakery originally received an order for 2,000 mini pies from Tesla, before they requested to double the order, which equaled the total cost 16 thousand dollars, However, a representative of Musk’s company Order canceled at last minute As soon as the cakes were ready for shipping, the business owner claimed the first.

To me, it was clear that Tesla’s corporate culture prioritized convenience over responsibility, while ignoring the livelihoods of small business owners like me,” owner Vohangi Raseterinera said in a Facebook post last week.

What did Elon Musk say?

Tesla CEO Musk apparently learned about the problem through media coverage, after which he said This will ensure that Racetarinera receives payment,

“I just found out about this. “I’ll fix things at the pastry shop.”Musk said in an X post on Friday. “People should always rely on Tesla to bring out its best.”,

Raseterinera told the Guardian via email three days later: “Tesla just paid the $2,000 I owed.”,

included in payment material cost That the bakery had invested to fulfill the canceled orders.

“When you’re a big corporation, $2,000 is in coins, it’s nothing.”Resetarinera told the media. “But for us, it’s too much”,

Over the weekend, hundreds of customers lined up to order pies at the bakery in a show of support following the sharp criticism of Tesla by Giving Pies.

“Oh my God, this is amazing.”Raseterinera told NBC Bay Area. “I’m amazed. I’m like, ‘This is why I didn’t do it.’ I’m so grateful. It’s incredible. “People are incredible.”,

Although he had told this to the police station Tesla offered her a new catering job for the Women’s Day celebration in Marchrejected it due to massive shortages after a flood of new orders.

