Famous Koro businessman murdered by his trusted taxi driver… and it was all because of debt

This Monday, February 26, a new incident shocked the city of Corso, when the police found the abandoned vehicle of a well-known businessman on Independência Avenue in the Falconian capital, but there was no trace of Giuseppe Riccardo Richesa Palummo, as his relatives Had done this. No trace of him since last night.

By Irene Revilla/reporter lapatilla.com

A citywide investigation involving various security agencies of the state was immediately activated and at one point it was considered a kidnapping.

However, telephone interrogation led to the arrest of a taxi driver highly trusted by the businessman, who gave details of how he murdered him over an outstanding debt and where he left his body.

Civil Defense Secretary General Miguel Morales Miranda said on Tuesday morning that the matter has become clear after the arrest of taxi driver Giovanni Oviol.

The man told the police that he had a dispute with the businessman over a loan of money and he attacked him with a pipe, killing him instantly.

Next, he took the body to a fenced area, specifically around the Coro-La Vela Highway, where he dumped it down a concrete culvert.

It was necessary to use various equipment and technical personnel of the Civil Defense, Miranda firefighters and the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps to remove the body from the sewer.

The matter was brought to the attention of the Public Ministry.