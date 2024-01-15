Goodbye Problems: A Scientific Study Revealed How Much Free Time A Person Needs To Be Happy

in this news Searching for the Happiness Formula: Free Time as a Key Tool

Some warnings from experts about free time

Physical, personal and work pressures can cloud our perception of well-being. Science has been searching for the secret of complete happiness for a long time. And finally a recent study talked about the importance of free time.

In a world filled with routines, commitments, and less space for personal care, a recent study determined that There is a direct relationship between happiness and the amount of time devoted to activities we are passionate about. And we really enjoyed it.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania and the University of California together explored this relationship in depth. They analyzed the daily habits of more than 35,000 individualsTrying to understand how free time affects your subjective well-being.

They found that more freedom does not always equal more happiness Too much free time can lead to feelings of loneliness or lack of purpose.

Free time is essential for happiness. (Photo: Archive).

Study findings show that people need an average of between 2 and 3 hours of free time per day to achieve optimal emotional well-being. This time provides needed disconnection without falling into boredom or excessive inactivity.

it is recommended Dedicate this time to light activities, Such as watching a movie or taking a walk, although practicing a sport will depend on the individual’s preferences.

The report emphasizes that free time is necessary, but too much of it can be counterproductive, making it difficult to channel emotions and sensations. Between 2 to 3 hours of rest every day keeps happiness at its peakWhereas more than 5 hours can have a negative impact on subjective well-being.

Too much comfort can lead to loneliness. (Photo: Archive).

Marisa A., lead author of the study and a marketing expert at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Sharif comments that “Most people have very little free time, but more free time is not always better. Sometimes it is also related to lower subjective well-being, Due to lack of productivity.

These tests show Importance of finding balance Between responsibilities and time for leisure, but taking full advantage of free time in the pursuit of happiness more than anything.

It is important to strike a balance between duties and pleasure. (Photo: Archive).

