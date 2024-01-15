Al Pacino and Jessica Chastain reunite for Shakespearean thriller with Candyman director

Bernard Rose is at the helm of a new adaptation of the Shakespearean classic starring Jessica Chastain and Al Pacino.

Should Shakespeare get an honorary Oscar one day? His stories have been brought to the big screen so many times that one might be surprised. Whether direct customization is preferred Romeo + Juliet And this othello Like Orson Welles or more indirect people west story And The Lion KingThe playwright inspired the entire cultural spectrum. And his writings are constantly being worked on, revised and reworked, and Bernard Rose proves this to us even today.

Director of candy Man A truly Shakespearean project has been launched in which we should find Jessica Chastain and Al Pacino. These two are no strangers to the world of playwriting (Jessica Chastain also began her professional career with a stage adaptation in 1998). Romeo and Juliet), but they go here Tackle the room they haven’t been in yet.

No, it won’t be Macbeth yet

Farewell Macbeth, long live King Lear

Bernard Rose should really be dealt with King Lear. Telling the story of an old king who divides his kingdom for his three daughters to rule, he is deceived about their love and is led into exile. The last adaptation of this play was as a TV movie in 2018, you have to go back to 1987 to find the big screen adaptation of King Lear by a certain Jean-Luc Godard.

According to Bernard Rose, as we can read, Al Pacino is very involved in the project. deadline ,

“Al and I will create a bold film adaptation of King Lear that will be as accessible, poignant and powerful as the play was for its first audiences. I’m thrilled that Jessica Chastain is joining us on this adventure. My devotion, and that of everyone I know, to The Godfather, Heat, and many of his other films is expressed by Pacino in Shakespeare.

He believes that these masterpieces should be “attempted more often” in cinema so as to “express the humanity that Shakespeare writes into the characters”. ,

appointed Lear, Rex, Filming of the new adaptation should begin this summer. Jessica Chastain will apparently play Goneril, the eldest of the three girls, while Al Pacino will play the titular Lear. Note that this will be the first collaboration between Pacino and Chastain wild salome in 2013. In any case, we can’t wait to learn more about this fascinating cocktail project. lyre, rex Obviously, it doesn’t have a release date yet.