Alayon Dynasty, new branch of the Aragua train, found in Chile





A new trap for the already infamous aragua train This time it was discovered in the south of the country, thanks to an investigation carried out by the Temuco Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigative Police (PDI): it is Alayon DynastyAnd at least two of its members – of Venezuelan nationality – are accused of four executions, two in Temuco (about 680 km south of Santiago), and two in the country’s capital.

by infobay

The news was confirmed during its annual public account by Regional Prosecutor Roberto Garrido who highlighted the investigation conducted by Prosecutor Luis Arroyo together with detectives from the Homicide Brigade (BH), which allowed the arrest Fernando José Gómez Gandica and Onsley García Viña. According to Garrido, “both belong to the criminal organization known aragua train, Specifically for a group called Dinastia Alaion, which is being investigated for crimes committed in other locations in the country and abroad, according to a report by digital newspaper El Mostrador.

The Alaion dynasty is one of the most dangerous factions of the Aragua train and takes its name from the fact that many of its members were imprisoned in the Alaion prison in Maracay, Venezuela. When it was closed, in 2020, the most dangerous prisoners were sent to the Tocorón prison, the operational center of the Aragua train.

This was the first group of criminal clan aragua train recognized in peru, a country where the police have fought them tooth and nail. The last operation, conducted last December, detained dozens of people and allowed the release of 107 women who had been sexually exploited by the organization. On that occasion, the group’s leader, Kevin André Rodríguez Lucena, identified by Peruvian police as the head of the Alayon dynasty in Chile and Colombia, was arrested.

