Best Doctor Asturias | These are the eight Asturian doctors who are the greatest in their expertise

Eight Asturian doctors are among the elite in their expertise. This is revealed by the 2023 edition of the Healthcare Reputation Monitor (MRS), a ranking that presents itself as “the only independent study that analyzes the reputation of the entire Spanish healthcare system”. Ophthalmologists are experts in the field who are leaders in their respective disciplines. Luis Fernandez-Vega Sanz (third) and jose alfonso sanchez (seventh), both from the Fernández-Vega Institute of Ophthalmology (Oviedo); ovatens Fernando Roteler Sastre (sixth), General and Digestive Surgeon at the Clínica Universidad de Navarra; Rheumatologist ruben quiro silva (seventh), from the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA); And four eighths in their specialties: ENT jose luis lorrente pendas (HUCA); radiodiagnosis specialist Juan Alvarez-Linera Prado (Rubar International Hospital, Madrid); traumatologist Samuel Antuna Antuna (La Paz University Hospital, Madrid); and psychiatrist Julio Bobs Garcia (Professor at the University of Oviedo).

This ranking has been ranking the quality of public and private hospitals on an annual basis since 2014. In its edition last year, released a month ago, HUCA ranked 16th among public centers in the country, a step up from what it achieved in 2022. In the same period, Cabunes Hospital (Gijón) moved from 47th to 42nd. Meanwhile, the Fernández-Vega Institute has ranked as the best Spanish department of private ophthalmology for three years in a row.

In the same study, eight HUCA services are among specific areas of the Spanish healthcare system. In tenth place it is maxillofacial surgery; ENT, in eleventh; Pediatrics and Pulmonology, twelfth in their respective fields; Psychiatry and Internal Medicine, both ranked thirteenth nationally; Rheumatology, in fifteenth; and plastic surgery, in eighth.

LA New Spain has collected evaluations from Asturian doctors who have been given the best ratings in the Health Reputation Monitor. He stressed, “Recognition of medical work is always an honor, because it is the activity that has occupied my life, that has given meaning to my professional career.” Luis Fernandez-Vega Sanz (Oviedo, 1952), head of the Fernández-Vega Institute of Ophthalmology.

your partner jose alfonso sanchez (Alguazas, Murcia, 1957) specifically “in recognition of many years of effort and dedication to visual health from a clinical and scientific point of view, giving balanced importance to care, teaching and research work.”

jose luis lorrente pendas (Oviedo, 1960) dictates one of the ENT services that generally receives the best scores year after year in the MRS: “This list includes very solid specialists, but from there a classification is established for each In the specialty, each one is more expert in certain things… In any case, I honestly think that the level of our service is higher than that indicated in the ranking, but we need to improve the form they send – They ask for data to which I don’t have access – and see if “they confirm the veracity of what has been said.” The scientific output of our service is number one.”

galician ruben quiro silva (1965) say that “The fact that an Asturian rheumatologist figures among the ten with the best reputation in Spain is a cause for joy and satisfaction.” And he adds: “I see this difference not only from the perspective of personal pride, but above all from the perspective of the group that I represent as President of the Asturian Society of Rheumatology (SARE).”

in the opinion of a psychiatrist Julio Bobs Garcia“Over the past five years, practically continuously, the field of psychiatry at the University of Oviedo has been recognized as highly efficient in terms of the impact of scientific publications.”

Oviedo General Surgeon Fernando Roteler Sastre (1969) received this distinction in recognition of “a wonderful multidisciplinary team that seeks to do better every day for the well-being of the patient.”

Also from Oviedo, Juan Alvarez-Linera Prado (1959), an expert in radiodiagnosis, believes that, “After many years of dedication, and especially after the tremendous time we have had to live with the epidemic, any expression of gratitude sounds great , and all hospitals value it. Their specialists”.

Traumatologist in Oviedo Samuel Antuna Antuna (Oviedo, 1968) emphasize that “being on that list encourages us to continue working hard for the well-being of patients and to move forward on the path of research, teaching and quality care in the future.”

Luis Fernandez-Vega Sanz

Director of the Fernández-Vega Institute of Ophthalmology (Oviedo)

“I am honored to be on that stage, and it satisfies me in a special way as a representative of a family saga that has dedicated its life to the health of others. Since the launch of MRS The results we are achieving are the result of a team’s work.”

Fernando Roteler Sastre

Director of General and Digestive Surgery at the Universidad de Navarra Clinic

“The greatest recognition that doctors can aspire to is the recognition of the patients, who are our reason for being. It is a good time to thank the training at the University of Oviedo, where I had great professors”

jose alfonso sanchez

Head of the Cornea and Lens Unit of the Fernández-Vega Institute (Oviedo)

“It is an honor to be in the ranking surrounded by such prestigious names. I feel grateful and supported by a great team with whom I will continue to contribute to all the good work I do.”

ruben quiro silva

Specialist at the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA)

“The global vision that emerges after this difference is a joint recognition of the good rheumatology practiced in Asturias. It is also a message to the Asturian society to feel satisfaction and pride.”

Samuel Antuna Antuna

Head of the Shoulder and Elbow Surgery Unit at La Paz University Hospital (Madrid)

“It’s a ranking whose value is judged by peers from other hospitals. It helps to be in a reputable hospital. Being part of that list encourages us to continue working hard for the well-being of patients ”

Juan Alvarez-Linera Prado

Head of Diagnostic Imaging at Hospital Ruber International (Madrid)

“We have many colleagues who should be up there, but it’s always very appreciable that this type of recognition exists”

jose luis lorrente pendas

Head of Otorhinolaryngology at HUCA

“This list includes very solid experts, but from there a classification is established among very different experts… In any case, the scientific output of our service is number one”

Julio Bobs Garcia

Emeritus Professor at the University of Oviedo

“These types of distinctions of the scientific quality of the work developed in our multi-professional team are always welcome, especially because they provide external validation”