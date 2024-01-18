This would be Elon Musk’s restaurant in South Texas; View of the Rio Grande

Elon Musk Does not stop investing in projects in the south texasBecause in addition to opening a Tesla megaplant, his space station, and planning to build a university, now, the businessman is planning to open a shopping center and a university. restaurant Overlooking the Rio Grande.

Musk’s space company was called spacex, According to previous reports, there are plans to build a shopping center and a restaurant in the Rio Grande Valley, the latter with a futuristic bar.

According to the documents, the cost of both projects is 15 million 204 thousand dollars. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). As per the registration made to the agency, the entire project will be named Riovest.

Where will Elon Musk’s restaurant be located in Texas?

This installation, which will have a privileged view of the Rio Grande or Rio Bravo, as it is called in Mexico, will be located in the city of Brownsville, Texas, not far from the launch station. spacex, The address is 50520 Rio Grande Drive, Brownsville, TX 94107.

Construction The entire restaurant will cost $6.1 million and be 3,500 square feet in size, with the kitchen area being 2,500 square feet. One of its main attractions will be its 930-square-foot rooftop, which will have a deck overlooking the Rio Grande.

‘s restaurant Elon Musk In texas It will be located about four minutes from the shopping center that is planned to open, located at 40998 Quick Silver Avenue brownsville, In the document submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, it reads:

The project aims to serve the development of the neighborhood and the adjacent community in general.

When will Elon Musk’s restaurant open in Texas?

Construction of the commercial project is scheduled to begin in spring of this year and its completion period will be approximately nine months. construction start date restaurant Of Elon Musk As per the TDLR registry, the estimated completion dates are March 15 and December 31.