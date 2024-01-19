Puebla vs necaxa live. Watch Liga MX broadcast today

Today 19 January 2024, Looking forward to an exciting meeting in Cuauhtémoc Stadiumwhere is he Puebla will face Necaxa In an unforgettable accident Match Day 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2024,

So if you do not want to miss a second of the activities taking place at this meeting, here we leave you everything you need to know.

How do they get there?

pueblaIs known outer edgeHe continued his career in Completion 2024 After reaching Liguilla opening 2023, Where they emerged as one of the strongest teams in the championship.

under the direction of ricardo carbajalFinished in eighth place in the table with 22 unights, Demonstration of consistent performance. For him Completion 2024Puebla maintained its solid base, including key players such as Lucas Cavallini and Santiago Ormeño To strengthen your attack.

Latest results from Puebla:

puebla 5 – 4 leon

Cruz Azul 1 – 2 Puebla

Puebla 2 – 2 Tigres UANL

Tigres UANL 3 – 0 Puebla

Monterrey 2 – 0 Puebla

For their part, the rays of Necaxa They want to leave their mark on Cuauhtémoc Stadium after the finale opening 2023 At twelfth place with 19 points. with Record of 5 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses, Necaxa Intends to take advantage of this meeting to gain a place in the quest for its third title Liga MX,

Latest results from NECAXA:

NECAXA 1 – 0 PUMAS UNAM

Monterrey 3 – 0 Necaxa

Necaxa 4 – 0 Mazatlán

Atlas 0 – 0 Necaxa

Necaxa 2 – 1 Atlas

Forecast:

According to #rushbetmxThe match odds are as follows:

1 (Puebla): +123

X(tie): +230

2 (Necaxa): +200

Over 2.5 goals: -129

Under 2.5 goals: -112

It is important to note that fees may change at any time.

What time does Puebla play today?

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 7:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Matchday 2 of Liga MX Clausura 2024

Location: Cuauhtémoc Stadium

Where to watch Puebla vs Necaxa:

Broadcast: Azteca and Fox Sports

If you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, you have nothing to worry about, because in addition to minute by minute, you can consult us about the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game. Could. half time,