Dominic Fike, 28, was spotted kissing Emma Roberts’ younger sister Grace Nicholls, 22, in New York City

Dominic Fike was spotted in a romantic embrace with Emma Roberts’ little sister Grace Nicholls in New York City on Saturday.

The 28-year-old singer-actor and Nicklas, 22, were photographed kissing each other while spending time in downtown Manhattan.

Fike, who plays Elliot on the HBO hit Euphoria, was wearing a layered ensemble on the winter day in the Big Apple.

The Naples, Florida-born entertainer wore a navy blue coat over an ash gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt over a patterned top on the outing.

The Mona Lisa singer was wearing a black baseball cap – which had the New York Yankees logo on one side and the Los Angeles Dodgers logo on the other – with her curly brown hair peeking out from underneath.

Nickels was wearing a light purple padded cardigan sweater, paired with black sunglasses and silver earrings and her dark brown hair was left open and braided down.

Nichols, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on Tuesday, was seen smoking a cigarette while stepping out.

Fike, who plays Elliot on Euphoria, was previously in a romance with his co-star on the HBO hit, 25-year-old transgender actress Hunter Schafer.

The Elliott songstress told the Los Angeles Times last July that the relationship was over, saying that ‘she has decided to be alone for a while.’

Fike spoke about the intensity of her romance with Schaefer in a May 2022 chat with GQ, saying that working with Schaefer as the love interest on the series ‘accelerated’ their real-life relationship. she came.

‘Because you’re so vulnerable with someone, right away,’ Fike said. ‘Which usually takes a lot of time. Some people fall in love, say, months or years after meeting each other.

‘We developed an attraction – it escalated so fast. We really got to know each other so quickly.

They were seen displaying PDA on several occasions in Los Angeles in early 2022.

Fike plays Elliot in the HBO hit Euphoria

Fike was previously in a romance with his co-star on the HBO hit, 25-year-old transgender actress Hunter Schafer. The former tandem stepped out on the red carpet as a couple for the first time when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. 27 March 2022

The former tandem stepped out on the red carpet as a couple for the first time when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. The evening was known for Chris Rock’s infamous slap of Will Smith.

Fike later confirmed the breakup in a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last July, as the entertainer said he was ‘just done being in relationships’ amid codependency issues.

“It’s really brought that kind of dynamic into my romantic relationships and it’s often what causes my relationships to end,” she said.

Fike said that he did not expect any problems working with his ex-girlfriend on the third season of Euphoria.

‘I think it’ll be OK – we’re all adults,’ he said. ‘I’m trying.’