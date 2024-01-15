Albert Pujols will be the manager of Chosen One

It took two years, one month and 10 days for Albert Pujols to return to the Dominican Baseball League (Lidom).

The next Cooperstown Hall of Famer returns to the Red Cave, now as a leader, after playing his last game with Leones del Esquite in December 2021.

A completely reliable source tells Listin Diario that Scarlett and Albert have reached an agreement for the next winter baseball season.

He assured that the announcement will be made official in the next few hours.

This will be Pujols’ first experience as a manager, and he returns to the diamond following his retirement from professional baseball in 2022.

Acido’s former manager Víctor Estévez did not receive a contract to remain in office.

Last season the Lions finished third with a record of 26 wins and 24 losses. In the all-around they finished in the same position but with 8-10.

your numbers

Pujols is the fourth player in Major League history with 700 home runs. On the other hand, he finished his illustrious career in the big tent with 3 MVPs, 11 All-Star Game appearances, 2 Gold Gloves, one batting title, 6 Silver Bats, two World Series rings, and a Rookie of the Year award. , Anus.

He appeared in 16 games with the Reds. After connecting with 15 hits in 61 official at-bats, he finished with an average of .246 and an OPS of .637.

El Esquite has not participated in a final series in 8 consecutive tournaments since winning the 2015–16 tournament.

Until then, the manager was Luis Rojas, the club’s current general manager.

The radio program Grandes en los Deportes commented on the possibility of the appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rojas was not available for comment, and is currently in Yankees training camp where he is the third base coach.

There are 4 former players from the Dominican Republic in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, and Pujols has been nominated to go on the ballot within 4 years.

None of those selected so far have been managers in Lidom or the Major Leagues. They are Juan Marichal, Vladimir Guerrero, Pedro Martínez and Adrián Beltre, who will be installed next July.