Rihanna in Paris: the pop star surprised by filming in this famous monument

Just last month in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky made a new appearance in the City of Lights 14 February. For Valentine’s Day, the star couple dined at Sienna, a luxurious restaurant located on the Place du Marché Saint-Honoré. Ever since she dropped off her luggage in the capital, the singer has been followed by her fans who are trying to trace all her itineraries. The celebrity was spotted in the Paris suburbs on Thursday, February 15. according to media french rap usInterpreter of diamonds Seen leaving a recording studio in the Plaine Saint-Denis district.

But His final appearance is on Sunday 18 February, Rihanna was surprised while shooting the house of Dior a monument Symbolic French: Palace of Versailles (Yvelines). After all, this official residence of the Kings of France and its gardens are one of the most magnificent monuments of French heritage.

Rihanna’s advertisement for Dior in the Palace of Versailles in 2015

A shoot that is reminiscent of the one she participated in nine years ago. as a reminder, Dior Haute Couture’s collection produced an advertising spot in 2015 baptism Secret Garden IV For the house in association with the Palace of Versailles. Wearing clothes and a diorama bag from the Fall-Winter 2015-2016 pre-collection presented in Tokyo in December 2014, Rihanna strolled through the dark streets of the palace at night and to the rhythm of the title in its legendary pieces. just for one night Produced by Midas (which at the time was an introduction to their future album). A symbolic place for Dior who, in his early days, gave his creations names associated with the Sun King’s palace : Trianon, Bal à Trianon, Versailles and even “Versailles gold braid” for the embroidery gold thread of the spring-summer 1955 collection.

