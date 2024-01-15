Who is Ronald Ojeda Moreno, the Venezuelan soldier who disappeared in Chile and what charges has Chavismo assigned him?

Ronald Ojeda Moreno According to allegations by former Venezuelan political prisoners, will Another victim of the regime Nicolas Maduro,

Juan Guaidó’s former Special Intelligence Security Commissioner, Iván Simonovís, condemned in the last few hours that the exiled military man in Chile, Lieutenant Ronald Ojeda Moreno, Caught By Chavista agents of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) who infiltrated the South American country and reached there in the guise of immigration officials.

Since this meeting, which was recorded on security cameras, her whereabouts are unknown and activist Tamara Suzu even assured that “she would already be in Caracas.”

Ojeda Moreno is a Venezuelan soldier who served under the Maduro dictatorship arbitrarily detained and was imprisoned in green bouquet, He 30 November 2017before torture Who suffered and saw the opportunity while leaving the court, he fled and went into exile in Chile,

In November 2017, Ojeda Moreno managed to escape from Remo Verde prison and sought asylum in Chile (EFE).

In retaliation, 28 February 2018The ruling party published Decree 2,399 in the Official Gazette No. 41,350 in which it announced Demotion and removal from the armed forces (FANB) without prior trial Of the 13 senior officers and 11 first lieutenants, Ojeda Moreno is among them.

After spending years in Santiago de Chile, far from the threats of Chavista, but still aware of the violations and abuses occurring in his country, 26 November 2022 He came in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan and sat on his knees in front of Government House A scar on the head and a black bag With the initials DGCIM, as a sign of protest. Then, he not only demanded the release of political prisoners in Caracas, but also rejected negotiations between the opposition and Chavismo in Mexico.

One year later, at the end of 2023government of gabriel boric provided him political asylumSo that he can live in the country without any problem.

In November 2022, Ojeda Moreno knelt in front of Chile’s presidential palace to demand the release of political prisoners in Venezuela and to condemn negotiations between the opposition and Chavismo in Mexico.



However, shortly before his disappearance, 23 January of the current yearThe Ministry of Popular Power for Defense reported that, under Maduro’s orders, they were included in a list traitor of the country,

“An act of degradation and removal was carried out in a group of military professionals in active and active reserve status, which included Conspiracies through the planning of criminal and terrorist actions to attack the legitimately constituted government system, state authorities and institutions, and the Venezuelan people, Even considering the assassination of the first national leaderwho represents all ‘Acts of treason’“, the letter below details the names of all officers affected, including Ojeda Moreno.

Specifically, the Attorney General of Caracas, tarek william saabaccused of being part of “White Bracelet” schemeWhich also included many opponents like activists Rocío San Miguel, was recently arrested while trying to leave the country. In fact, there are already 19 people in jail in this case and as of February 15, according to Saab, there were still 15 arrest warrants yet to be executed.

Saab accused him of being a traitor to the country due to – as he claims – being part of the “White Bracelet” scheme (EFE).

Similarly, in recent months, Chavismo has intensified its persecution against dissidents, given that, as agreed with the international community, presidential elections must be held this year, with no date yet defined. Has been. However, the Miraflores Palace was already anticipating any opposition voices that might try to question Maduro’s candidacy, from political leaders to organizations such as the United Nations, which shut down its local operations last week.