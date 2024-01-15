Artificial Intelligence sets the price for March 1

important point: Machine learning algorithm predicted the price of Shiba Inu on the first day of March 2024.

SHIB is currently registering selling pressure, as the token has lost 8.6% so far this year.

For March 1, Memecoin is expected to rise, although not by a large percentage.

The reality shows that there is currently huge volatility in the crypto market and even more so it is displayed Shiba Inu,

SHIB has experienced a very good first month. However, the gains were wiped out in February and it is now facing selling pressure, sending its price falling Down 8.6% in 2024.

How will the price of Shiba Inu continue?

According to the person in charge of the artificial intelligence of the priceprediction platform, SHIB will increase Facing March 1st.

The automated algorithm determined the value to be 0.00009738 USD, which means Marginal potential profit of 2.86% From the current level.

In parallel, AI is projected to increase 0.0001 USD as of March 19The same price was quoted earlier this year.

all this happens then shibarium Records peak in daily transfers, doubling the quantity, The latest data showed that over 4.2 million daily transactions is a milestone.