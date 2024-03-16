Alcaraz-Sinner’s best moments at Indian Wells 2024

Carlos Alcaraz (second in world ranking) can do with Jannik Sinner (3rd) in the semi-finals of Indian Wells Masters 1000, After two hours and five minutes on court the scores were 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2. best moment A high level match.

The match began with Sinner being more effective on his serve, where he knew how to apply his best combo: serving and winning forehands, making it impossible for Alcaraz to face the power of the world number three .

However, the match was disrupted from the start due to weather conditions. At the end of the third game, where Janik was leading 2–1. The rain was present and the Italian could be seen sharing an umbrella with one of the ballgirls of competition,

After a difficult start to the match due to rain, the tennis players took to the court again with hopes of continuing the semi-finals. At a point that served as a reunion with the competition, Carlos Alcaraz made such a display with his right hand that everyone in the stadium started applauding.

Once they got back into the swing of the game, Janic Sinner He imposed conditions, pushed the world number two to his limits and He won the first set 6-1 after 38 minutes on the court.

The second part He found Carlos Alcaraz more competitive but the Italian did not let go of the reins of the match. In this way, he managed to get one of the best scores in the semi-finals in a kind of high-level mini-tennis.

But the former number one and two Grand Slam title holders were not going to give up so easily. He got the opportunity, broke his opponent’s serve and took the lead. Second set 6-3 and send match one Qualified definition for decidable set,

The match tilted towards Carlos Alcaraz, who grew in confidence, while Jannik Sinner dropped his level due to physical discomfort, which was intensified by a fall midway through a memorable point.

in that way, The Murcia player defeated him 1-6, 6-3 and 6-2 to reach the final stage of the tournament., Tommy Paul (17th) and Daniil Medvedev (4th) will go to the second group of the semi-finals.

Indian Wells can be seen live on STAR+ across Latin America.