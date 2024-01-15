10 things you can do to release happiness and well-being hormones

The modern world has become very complex. Stress, anxiety and depression are increasingly common threats that we have to face. Therefore, the pursuit of happiness and well-being has become a priority for many people. And it appears many other people have answers. Wake up early, have a highly productive routine, achieve professional success, find love. There are many options that are presented as the holy grail of happiness. But perhaps being happy is easier than all this. The key may lie in something so small that we cannot see it with our eyes. We are talking about the so-called happiness hormones endorphins.

What is an endorphin and what is it for?

Endorphins are chemicals produced by the nervous system to transmit signals between nerve cells. i.eA type of neurotransmitter is a hormone. Popularly, it is called the hormone of happiness, as it is known to produce a feeling of happiness and well-being as a parallel effect to its analgesic ability.

Endorphins are usually released in response to certain stimuli., exercising, laughing, having sex, eating spicy food, etc., there are certain triggers for the release of this hormone. When this neurotransmitter reaches its destination, opioid receptors in the brain and spinal cord, it blocks any pain signals and produces a feeling of calmness, euphoria and well-being.

In addition to providing pain relief and a sense of emotional well-being, Endorphins have a positive effect on mood regulation. There are also studies that show that this hormone can have a positive effect on immune function, so it can help the body fight diseases.

Dopamine and endorphins, are they the same?

Both have received the name “hormone of happiness”, but They are not the same, There are several basic differences between these two hormones, including the way they affect our bodies and what activates them.

To begin with, endorphins have a direct relationship with pain relief. This is its main function, so the feeling of pleasure and well-being is more of a side effect. On the other hand, Dopamine is primarily related to pleasure, motivation and reward. It is released in response to rewarding situations and is a key element in our ability to seek pleasure and make decisions.

Therefore, having adequate amounts of dopamine in the body will help us feel satisfied, thereby reducing feelings such as sadness or apathy. insteadEndorphins help regulate our mood by calming our emotionsTherefore it favors reducing stress and anxiety.

Its release is also triggered by various stimuli, While dopamine responds to rewarding stimuli, endorphins appear in response to stress and pain.

What can you do to release endorphins?

Now that you know how endorphins work, it’s time to review some practices that can help release this happiness hormone to change your mood.

do physical exercise

The first, and probably the most effective, way to release endorphins is to exercise. aerobic sports (Swimming, running, cycling) triggers the release of endorphins in the brain.

When we exercise, The body experiences an increase in the production of this hormone to relieve physical pain. This happens, causing a feeling of euphoria that many people know as “runner’s high.”

Although you don’t have to choose it run If that’s not your thing. all you have to do is power walk or short exercise session To stimulate the secretion of this hormone and improve your mood.

laugh as much as you can

They say that laughter is the language of the soul and it should be so, because This is one of the most powerful ways to release endorphins., When we laugh, our brain produces endorphins and many other neurotransmitters that give us a feeling of joy and well-being.

And how to laugh more in your daily life? Approach life with humor, surround yourself with friends who make your stomach hurt from laughing so hard, and enjoy comedy whenever possible. A small dose of daily laughter can make a big difference in your life.

more spicy please

If you are not fond of spicy food then this tip is not for you. because it has been shown that Spicy foods trigger a powerful release of endorphins In the brain.

When consuming this type of food, our body experiences a sensation of pain (more or less intense), which our body wants to counteract with endorphins.

power of cocoa

like spicy food, Chocolate can also help us produce endorphins. Therefore, during those days of depression, the body demands cocoa, no matter what. Of course, it is not advisable to abuse chocolate, but in the right amount it can be a good exercise to keep our mood balanced due to the power of endorphins.

We attribute this unique ability of pure cocoa (dark chocolate) to its two main compounds, Phenylethylamine and TheobromineWhich are capable of stimulating the release of endorphins in the brain.

daily meditation

Development of concentration, attention and mindfulness These are essential activities to reduce stress and anxiety. And, in addition, they help produce endorphins in the body. Those are all advantages.

If you practice meditation regularly, you will train your brain to release endorphins more effectively. This will significantly improve your long-term emotional and mental health.

a relaxing massage

Massage also helps stimulate the release of endorphins., promoting a sense of joy and general well-being. That point of pain produced by pressure and physical contact during massage stimulates pleasure receptors in the skin. This process, in turn, triggers the release of endorphins in the brain, helping to relieve stress and muscle tension.

magic of music

You may not know this, but music can be really powerful If you know how to choose it well. By listening to a song you enjoy, your body can release endorphins in the brain, instantly creating a feeling of well-being and happiness.

So, there is a good tip that you can adopt in your daily life Listen to your favorite music whenever possible, To exercise, to clean the house, to work, or just to enjoy listening to it.

practice gratitude

Giving thanks is a powerful thing, it’s proven, Not only does it help you be more positive and aware of the gifts life has given you, but it can also trigger the release of endorphins.

Spend a few minutes every day focusing on everything positive in your life, being thankful for what you have, and You will experience a significant increase in endorphin levels and other neurotransmitters related to happiness.

hug the people you love

physical contact may occur Be one of the most powerful ways to produce and release endorphins in the body, Hugging, caressing or simply holding the hand of someone you love can cause the brain to release this incredible hormone that is responsible for making you feel calm, happy and fulfilled.

try some yoga

If you haven’t done yoga yet, this is the best excuse to do so. this practice Combine physical exercise with mindful breathing or meditationThere are two points in this list of things that help you release endorphins.

By combining these, You will be able to increase the production of endorphins in the body, During a yoga session, this hormone will help you reach a state of relaxation, reduce stress and make it easier for you to feel at peace with yourself.