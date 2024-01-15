Alert in Westminster: Chinese regime launched cyber attack against several UK MPs

The Chinese regime launched a series of cyber attacks against UK lawmakers.

rule of China started a series of computer attack against a group of MPs and members House of Lords In Westminster, As part of a new wave of state-backed interventions aimed at weakening British democracyAccording to a report published by the newspaper this Saturday The Sunday Times.

Due to this growing threat, a small group of politicians were called to a briefing by the Director of Security of Parliament, Alison Giles.

The people quoted are former Conservative leaders, Sir Ian Duncan SmithFormer Education Minister, Tim LawtonScottish National Party MP stewart macdonaldand a member of a younger party, Lord Elton of Liverpool.

All of these, apart from their legislative functions, are part of Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC), a unit dedicated to monitoring and supervising the actions of the Beijing regime.

it is expected that oliver dowdenThe Deputy Prime Minister informed Parliament this Monday that Beijing was behind a series of cyber attacks against MPs and peers.

Secretary of Foreign Affairs, David Cameronyou have a meeting scheduled 1922 committeeIn which issues related to China and security will be discussed. This meeting and the revelations about cyber attacks are related to the work of the task force. defense of democracyA ministerial committee in charge of monitoring and detecting Threats and interference in elections and the democratic system of the United Kingdom.

Due to this growing threat, a small group of politicians were called to a briefing by Alison Giles, the Director of Security for the House of Lords.

luke pulfordThe Executive Director of IPAC expressed in a meeting that “About a year ago, the Ministry of External Affairs belgium And France publicly confirmed cyber attacks Sponsored by the (Chinese) state against our members. Other countries have also done the same privately. “Beijing has made no secret of its willingness to attack foreign politicians who dare to confront it.”

Last year a parliamentary researcher was arrested on suspicion of spying. chris cashwho denies the allegation, worked for the China Research Group founded by Security Minister TOm Tugendhat, Cash also worked as a researcher for MP Alicia Kearns, who chairs the Foreign Affairs Select Committee.

A report by the Commons Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) last year said China had “progressively and aggressively” turned its attention towards Britain, managing to “successfully penetrate every sector”. British economy,

In early February, christopher rayboss of FBIAn alert has been issued regarding the intensity of cyber attacks Coming from China towards critical US infrastructure.

Ray highlighted the covert infiltration of malicious software into critical systems, a tactic that Beijing has escalated to levels never before recorded.

FBI chief Christopher Wray issued an alert about the intensity of cyber attacks coming from China on critical US infrastructure. (Reuters)

a report of wall street journal discovered an operation known as volt storm It was noted for its ability to remain hidden in critical US systems, waiting for the signal from Beijing for activation.

The FBI director warned that this represented just the “tip of the iceberg” and was part of multiple infiltration efforts by China. Critical infrastructure.

Ray stressed that Beijing “intends to implement”offensive weapons Which they can use at any time they deem appropriate.

In a context where the world’s attention is focused on the crisis in Ukraine and the Middle East, Ray stressed the need not to ignore this latent threat, underscoring its relevance to current global security.

(With information from Europa Press)