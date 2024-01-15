BTS Inspired Movie ‘The Idea of ​​You’ Starring Anne Hathaway

During Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway’s recent interview with E! News of their film The Idea of ​​You revealed that K-pop boy band, BTS, was used as a reference for the choreography of the film. During the interview, both actors were asked about the inspiration behind the film’s lead male character, Hayes Campbell.

Many people, including reporters, were curious to know if the character of Hayes Campbell was inspired by the famous British singer, Harry Styles, when he was a member of One Direction. In response, both celebrities strongly denied this and claimed that Hayes Campbell is an independent character. However, Nicholas Galitzine stated that he actually took inspiration from other artists for his films, including BTS, for the dance routines.

“I think Hayes is an amazing character in his own right, and you know, there were a lot of incredible references. We used BTS for the whole choreography, which was really amazing.

Fans of the septet were both surprised and pleased to learn this. Although it’s no surprise that BTS captivated netizens around the world with their dancing skills and spectacular choreography, they were happy to know that they were used as inspiration and reference for other projects.

The Idea of ​​You” is a British film which was recently released in theaters on March 16, 2024. It depicts the life of a boy band’s lead singer, Hayes Campbell, who falls in love with a 40-year-old single mother. The story begins when single mother, Solenn Marchand, takes her daughter to the annual music festival, Coachella, at the request of her ex-husband. There, she faces an unexpected turn of events and falls in love with Hayes Campbell, lead singer of the boy band August Moon, who is 24 years older.

Since Hayes Campbell was the lead singer of a boy band, dancing skills and choreography were natural requirements for his character. When fans found out that there was BTS inspiration and reference behind it, they were overjoyed and celebrated the news.