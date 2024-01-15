Alexei Navalny’s widow to attend EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels

Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny (Reuters)

Widow of dead Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Yulia NavalnayaWill attend the meeting this Monday brussels Foreign Ministers of 27 countries European Union ,European Union), as reported this Sunday by the Head of Community Diplomacy, josep borrell,

You may be interested in: Shocking applause for Alexei Navalny’s wife in Germany: “Vladimir Putin will pay for what he did”

“On Monday I will welcome Yulia Navalnaya In this Council of Foreign Affairs of European Union, Minister of European Union Will send a strong message of support to the freedom fighters Russia And They will honor the memory of Alexey“, Advertisement Borel In a publication spread through the social network X.

High Representative of European Union The Russian President was held responsible for foreign affairs, Vladimir Putin“Special responsibility” for the death of. Navalny This Friday in a remote prison Arctic Where he was imprisoned since December.

You may be interested in: He condemned that the Kremlin is erasing evidence of Alexei Navalny’s death

the same day, Borel met in person Yulia Navalnayataking advantage of the presence of both munich security conference ,Germany), and broadcast “Solidarity of European Union In this terrible moment”, as he wrote in X.

Alexei Navalny’s widow will attend the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the European Union (EFE)



,Although she was not allowed to meet Navalny for years following politically motivated sentences and his unjust arrest, Yulia’s spirit remains unwavering. Putin is responsible for the murder and will be held accountable,” the community leader said after Friday’s meeting with a rival’s widow.

You may be interested in: Volodymyr Zelensky said of Navalny’s death: “It is clear, he has been murdered”.

He will attend this Monday’s meeting navalnayaForeign Minister of European Union They were to discuss, among other matters, the war caused by the Russian invasion ukraineWho will turn two years old next Saturday, 24th February.

twenty seven are preparing the thirteenth package of sanctions against RussiaIntending to list companies Sugar with which companies European Union,

The intention is to approve it at a date closer to the second anniversary of the war, although for now, Hungary Blocks the packet.

Over the weekend, police detained more than 300 people who traveled to various cities to lay flowers in honor of the Russian opposition leader (AP/Alexander Zemlyanchenko).

However, the main point of the agenda focused on the escalation of the war Middle EastSince the foreign ministers of European Union They are planning to approve the operation Aspidesnaval missions at sea Red For Protect merchant ships from attacks by Houthi rebels off Yemeni territory.

Russian courts they have Dozens of people detained were sentenced to short prison terms In memory events of Kremlin opposition leader Alexey NavalnyAs can be seen from the official announcements of the courts 154 Sentenced to death in San petersburg,

Sentencing details published by the city’s judicial service on Saturday and Sunday showed that 154 people were sentenced to the maximum prison term. Sentenced to 14 days for violating Russia’s strict anti-protest laws,

group of human right And independent media outlets reported some similar incidents in other cities across the country.

Over the weekend, police arrested more than 300 people who traveled to various cities keep flowers and lighting candles in their honor at monuments to victims of Stalin-era repression.

(with information from EFE)