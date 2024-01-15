What is the price of gold and silver coins today Sunday 18th February – Teach me about science

This is the price of gold and silver coins today, Sunday, February 18.

In general, for good financial health it is important to invest in assets that allow us to grow our money, investing in gold and silver being one of the most popular. To do this, one of the most common methods is the acquisition of Mexican coins in precious metals, which can be obtained from different distributors, which are:

Azteca Bank

banorte

banaregio

BBVA-Bancomer

Sibanco, SA

mexican mint

MIDE Interactive Museum of Economics

Ecological Solutions in Metals, S.A. de C.V.

Monedas Briggs SA de CV

Bank of Mexico (Banxico). There are some numismatic products which are distributed only by this institution.

When doing so, we must take into account that the price of buying and selling of these pieces usually varies depending on the institution concerned, since its value is subject to the constant movements of the market, especially the exchange rate of the peso. Is. Along with the dollar, the price of these precious metals also at the international level.

Thus, it is important that all investors in these pieces are aware of how this valuation changes daily in order to make decisions about the buying and selling of this asset, being able to recognize when a good offer has been found- And also which of these is most convenient for all the distributors to move ahead.

We share this information every day on this site to help you with your investments, so today, Sunday, February 18, the buy and sell prices of these pieces looked like this:

Azteca Bank

The official portal of Banco Azteca indicates that this banking institution only sells the Plata Libertad fragment, whose value at the last update of this asset to date is:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) silver liberty ounce $410.00 $510.00

banorte

Metal price indicators on the official Banorte portal indicate that they have these pieces for purchase and sale, with prices in the latest updates:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) Aztec (20 peso gold) $14,000.00 $19,900.00 Hidalgo (10 peso gold) $7,000.00 $9,950.00 1/2 hidalgo (5 gold pesos) $3,500.00 $4,975.00 1/4 hidalgo (2.5 gold pesos) $1,750.00 $2,488.00 1/5 hidalgo (2 gold pesos) $1,400.00 $1,990.00 Shatabdi (50 gold pesos) $37,500.00 $48,000.00 silver liberty ounce $270.00 $425.00

banaregio

The Banregio Banking Institution indicates on its official currency and metals portal that only the following pieces are available for sale with value:

Part Sale Only (MXN) ounce of silver $516.00 Century $46,034.00

BBVA Bancomer

Financial information from BBVA Bancomer shows the following indicators for purchases and sales of metals:

Part buy(mxn) Sales (MXN) gold liberty ounce $32,600.00 $37,100.00 silver liberty ounce $405.00 $520.00 Century $39,500.00 $45,500.00

*The prices presented here are indicative, as they are subject to constant market movements and even geographical region.